The attempt by USWNT legend Carli Lloyd to qualify for the fourth Olympic Games has had an excellent start

Carli Lloyd scored three goals, appeared in all seven games and left his fourth World Cup with his second champion medal. All this sounds great on paper, and there were moments of great joy last summer, but it was never exactly what she had in mind.

Lloyd thinks of herself as an entree. She is sure that she is good enough to be in the lineup of the best national team in the world. He told Sporting News emphatically, before the FIFA Women's World Cup last June, that he had not adapted to the role of super-sub and had no intention of making her his identity. After the tournament, he told Julie Foudy of ESPN his discontent for starting only one game in France. She said: "It stunk."

However, if you continue on your current track, the 2020 Summer Olympics will be very different.

After a training camp this month, the new coach of the US women's national team, Vlatko Andonovski, announced his list on Friday for the CONCACAF Olympic qualification tournament that begins on January 28. Lloyd is in it. And, figuratively, his name is very close to the top of the list.

Lloyd will turn 38 a week before the Olympic Games begin. To open the classification, the United States will face Haiti on January 28, Panama on January 31 and Costa Rica on February 3. The first two classified of the tournament will advance.

"Carli did very well and I was very happy with his performance," Andonovski told Sporting News. "I just want him to continue acting at that level. If he does, I see no reason for him not to start."

Andonovski told SN during a national teleconference with journalists that all players who entered the January camp had the opportunity to win an initial position, which hinted that the winners of the World Cup last summer were in the same position as those who aspired to join the team.

There are only 18 places in the Olympic Games and the qualifier, so five players would automatically lose their positions. One of them was treated for the pregnancy of forward Alex Morgan, who said he hopes to return to the Olympic Games, which begin on July 22. Your baby will be born in April.

The most notable World Cup player who missed the cut for this tournament was the young striker Mallory Pugh, 21, who played as a teenager at the 2016 Olympics. Midfielders Allie Long and Morgan Brian were also excluded, together with defender Tierna Davidson.

Midfielder Andi Sullivan and striker Lynn Williams were part of the team despite not being part of the World Cup last summer. This list does not have to be the same one that travels to Japan in summer. Andonovski even invited Pugh to continue training with the players who made it, and she accepted the offer.

Lloyd is trying to reach the Olympic Games for the fourth time and win a third gold medal. He scored the winning goals in both Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012. He has eight Olympic goals in his career (121 in total in international competition), which ranks fourth in the history of the USWNT and sixth in the world.

He clarified in his podcast interview with Foudy that he worked hard to be a great teammate in the World Cup despite his certainty that he should start. Other coaches have left those players, greats of all time who were no longer listed as starters, out of those tournaments for fear they could be harmful. Ellis was confident that Lloyd would behave like a champion and help the team with his skill and professionalism. She was right.

"When it comes to any player, not just Carli Lloyd, when building this list I didn't want to see the age, whether they were old or young. It's whether they could do it or not, if they were good enough or not," said Andonovski. "Carli Lloyd certainly proved that she was good enough."

The coach, who replaced Jill Ellis after she won her second World Cup title and chose to resign, called Lloyd "a true example,quot; for other players because of her work ethic.

"First on the field, last off the field, and she performed in the best way every minute she spent on the field," he said. "I think her performance is extremely valuable and her experience is extremely valuable. She has played under pressure. She scored great goals. I hope we qualify, and I think she will also be important for the Olympic Games."

USWNT 2020 Olympic Qualification List

Goalkeepers: Adrianna French, Portland Thorns; Ashlyn Harris, Pride of Orlando; Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Defenders Abby Dahlkemper, Courage of North Carolina; Crystal Dunn, Courage of North Carolina; Ali Krieger, Pride of Orlando; Kelley O & # 39; Hara, Royals of Utah; Becky Sauerbrunn, Royals of Utah; Emily Sonnett, Orlando Pride

Midfielders: Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars; Lindsey Horan, Portland Thorns; Rose Lavelle, Washington Spirit; Samantha Mewis, Courage of North Carolina; Andi Sullivan, Spirit of Washington

Forward: Tobi Heath, Portland Thorns; Carli Lloyd, Sky Blue FC; Jessica McDonald, Courage of North Carolina; Christen Press, Royals of Utah; Megan Rapinoe, Reign FC; Lynn Williams, courage from North Carolina