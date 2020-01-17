The Atlanta Housewives: Nene spat in the eye of Kenya – Hit the contact lens!

The current season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta is warming up, and it will end with a BANG!

At the end of the show, MTO News learned that NeNe Leakes will spit on rival Kenya Moore. And according to one person in production, Nene's saliva globule hits Kenya directly in his eye and releases one of Kenya's contact lenses.

Kenya wears hazelnut colored contact lenses, which change the color of its eyes from black to hazelnut.

And Nene's saliva released one of the lenses.

According to insider trading, Nene and Kenya got into a BIGGER fight while recording the final scene of the shows. The two began to discuss Nene's relationship with Kenyan's separated husband, Marc.

Nene and Marc became friends, and Kenya was upset because Nene was talking to Marc, behind Kenya's back.

The source explained: "Nene continued to incite Kenya, repeating stories about the [Kenyan] marriage that Marc told her. Eventually Kenya exploded and tried to put her hands on Nene."

Security broke things, but while they were being held, Nene reportedly picked up some saliva and spit it in Kenya's eye.

For this you want to see some of the drama, take a look at the Bravo Real Housewives of Atlanta mid-season trailer: