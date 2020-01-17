Home Entertainment The Atlanta Housewives: Nene spat in the eye of Kenya – Hit...

The Atlanta Housewives: Nene spat in the eye of Kenya – Hit the contact lens!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

The current season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta is warming up, and it will end with a BANG!

At the end of the show, MTO News learned that NeNe Leakes will spit on rival Kenya Moore. And according to one person in production, Nene's saliva globule hits Kenya directly in his eye and releases one of Kenya's contact lenses.

Kenya wears hazelnut colored contact lenses, which change the color of its eyes from black to hazelnut.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©