The American Express: Rickie Fowler is one of the first leaders in California | Golf news





Rickie Fowler started strongly in The American Express

Rickie Fowler published a seven under 65 to get a takeover of the first leadership at The American Express in California.

Fowler mixed seven birdies with a single spot at La Quinta Country Club, one of the three fields that were used at the event, to keep in touch with the first leaders Grayson Murray and Zac Blair.

Blair finished with four consecutive birdies to post an opening round 64 at the same place, while Murray tied his best race round at Course Stadium to reach eight less.

Blair is looking for a first PGA Tour victory

"This is the fourth time I am here, I am quite comfortable with these courses," said Murray. "You know where the problem is and where you can ignore it. That's what I was doing in the last four, five holes."

Starting in the last nine, Murray rolled from eight feet in the 11th and pierced a 25-foot foot from the fringe in the 13th before publishing four birdies in a row from the 15th to reach the curve at 30.

Murray has not made a cut on the PGA Tour this season

Murray followed the birdies in the second and third with a gain of 10 feet in the eight to temporarily grab the lead alone, only to put three putt in the ninth, his final hole, 60 feet for a closing bogey.

Fowler's quick start included five consecutive birdies from the fifth, leaving him in the third draw with Scottie Scheffler and Hank Labioda, while Russell Knox is in group two out of the rhythm after a 66 in the Tournament.

Defending champion Adam Long is in the group five shots back that also includes Tony Finau, while Phil Mickelson opened with a two below 70 and former golf champion Francesco Molinari started with a 73.

Watch The American Express all week live on Sky Sports.