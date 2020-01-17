The accusations against Mike Trout, Jose Altuve force MLB to enter scramble mode to defend stars

%MINIFYHTML06d2b72acce6e8203e42ac053187267b11% %MINIFYHTML06d2b72acce6e8203e42ac053187267b12%

As the end of a week full of news about baseball traps approached, MLB acted as a rapid response team to defend two of the sport's biggest stars against allegations of misconduct.

Let's start with the second rescue mission: on Friday, MLB and the Players Association joined together to refute a claim, which the source had previously denied, that Angels center fielder Mike Trout received a temporary use exemption, or TUE, for using human growth hormone.

The joint MLB-MLBPA statement did not mention Trout by name, but there was no other reason to issue a statement on a random Friday in the offseason.

The statement came out one day after it was reported that David Brosius, son of Mariners third base coach Scott Brosius, wrote on Instagram that Trout had received the AUT for HGH to treat a thyroid condition and that baseball kept him in secret.

David Brosius apologized to Trout through IG on Thursday (the account is now private, but the post was of course screen cover) and said he was only using Trout's name to explain the TUE grant process.

"The example I used from Mike Trout does not derive from my dad's information or from MLB sources and has no evidence behind that," Brosius wrote in the post. "I had no intention of this becoming an accusation against Mike Trout or causing the uproar it caused."

The trufu kerfuffle followed in the footsteps of a wild news cycle in which a Twitter user claimed to be the niece of former Mets manager Carlos Beltrán He claimed that the Astros' second baseman, José Altuve, and third baseman, Alex Bregman, were informed about pitches last season through bells that were attached to their bodies. Once that claim came to the Internet, several tweets sought to show Astros outfielder Josh Reddick, still using that device while celebrating the Astros victory in the ALCS over the Yankees. (Reddick's wife tweeted in response that it was confetti in her husband's chest).

Then there was a video of Altuve who didn't want his teammates to tear his shirt off after hitting a final homer of the series against Yankee closer Aroldis Chapman, and Altuve timidly telling Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports in an interview After the game he kept his shirt. To avoid problems with his wife.

The accusations against Altuve and Bregman arose after Beltrán and the Mets separated on Thursday afternoon. Beltrán was named in the report of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday about the theft of posters by the Astros in 2017 and 2018. Beltrán was the third MLB manager fired following the report: The Astros fired A.J. Hinch on Monday, and the Red Sox fired Alex Cora, Hinch's banking coach in 2017 and the alleged intellectual author of the poster theft scheme, on Tuesday. (According to The Athletic, MLB is investigating possible poster thefts by the Red Sox under Cora in 2018).

MLB announced shortly after the "niece,quot; tweet that "she scanned the portable devices during the investigation, but found no evidence to corroborate it." (through Joel Sherman of the New York Post and MLB Network)

Altuve, through his agent, Scott Boras, denied the claims.

"José Altuve called me and said he wants to know that he has never used an electronic device in a major league game," Boras told Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated.

Beltrán's family he told ESPN Marly Rivera that the "niece,quot; was not a relative. Gary Sheffield Jr., son of the former MLB hitter, tweeted that he believed the account was, in fact, a player's account.

Burner, you say? There were suspicions in the days before Beltrán de los Mets left that he had created his own burner (with the handle @ B15Ivan, Ivan is Beltrán's middle name) to defend. On Thursday, "Ivan B,quot; questioned whether Yankee players Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman received illegal help last year to publish the best race numbers on the plate. Beltrán was a special advisor to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman in 2019.

Oh, and there was also this drama around the account of the "niece,quot; of the Yankees and Beltran: Jared Carrabis of Barstool Sports published a screenshot of what appeared to be a response from the account, with an accusation that the Yankees use a video to inform the box player Gleyber Torres, who supposedly uses something on his left leg.

All this explains this adaptation of the hall scene of the movie "Mean Girls,quot;:

With more accusations of traps probably on the way (former pitcher Jack McDowell uncorked one from 30 years ago on Friday), it is better for MLB to remain on the first step to prevent this low season from becoming a complete fight on social networks .