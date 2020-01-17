The 90's photos of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are an explosion of the past

It's almost time for the SAG 2020 Awards, and it will be a great night for Brad Pitt Y Leonardo Dicaprio.

Both stars are nominated for their performances in Quentin Tarantinoninth movie Once upon a time … in Hollywood. DiCaprio is competing in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role in a movie category, while Pitt is in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a movie group. They are also included in the outstanding performance of a cast movie in a movie wink.

This marks the eleventh nomination for the SAG DiCaprio Awards and the ninth of Pitt. The 45-year-old actor took the trophy home in 2016 for his leading role in The reborn while the 56-year-old actor received recognition with the rest of the Inglorious Bastards issued in 2010.

Of course, the two A-listers have spent decades working in their trade.