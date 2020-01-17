The 90's photos of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are an explosion of the past

It's almost time for the SAG 2020 Awards, and it will be a great night for Brad Pitt Y Leonardo Dicaprio.
Both stars are nominated for their performances in Quentin Tarantinoninth movie Once upon a time … in Hollywood. DiCaprio is competing in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role in a movie category, while Pitt is in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a movie group. They are also included in the outstanding performance of a cast movie in a movie wink.
This marks the eleventh nomination for the SAG DiCaprio Awards and the ninth of Pitt. The 45-year-old actor took the trophy home in 2016 for his leading role in The reborn while the 56-year-old actor received recognition with the rest of the Inglorious Bastards issued in 2010.
Of course, the two A-listers have spent decades working in their trade.
Darlene Hammond / Getty Images
Acting on television
When I was a teenager, DiCaprio acted on television shows like Paternity.
fake images
Ascent to stardom
Also appeared in Growing pains. Here he is playing Luke Brower at age 17.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Breaking into the industry
By 1993, he had begun to get more roles in the cinema. Here you are attending the Los Angeles screening of What is Gilbert Grape eating at 19 years-old.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Attend awards shows
He also attended awards shows. Here he is at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards in 1994.
Time Life Pictures / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection through Getty Images
Sporting That & # 39; 90s Fashion
DiCaprio kept it fresh and casual with this 1994 look.
SGranitz / WireImage
Making movies
DiCaprio appeared in several 1995 films, including The quick and the dead Y The basketball diaries. Here it is at the premiere of the latter.
Dave Allocca / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection through Getty Images
Keeping it cool
Also appeared in total eclipse that year and attended the premiere.
Ron Galella / Getty Images
Shining with shakespeare
Hi Romeo! DiCaprio and Claire Danes attended the Hollywood premiere of his movie Romeo + Juliet in 1996.
Peter Jordan / Getty Images
Handsome
Good tuxedo! DiCaprio attended the real premiere of The man in the iron mask in London back in 1998
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic
Learning to never let go
That same year, DiCaprio and Kate Winslet He attended the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Your movie Titanic, He won the Best Movie (Drama) that year. While Winslet and DiCaprio were nominated for their roles, none took home a trophy. Winslet was also nominated for an Oscar that year; DiCaprio was not.
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images)
Sporting the Shades
Pitt hit the red carpet with a pair of jeans and a brown jacket for the 1991 movie premiere in Los Angeles. Thelma and Louise. While Pitt had already been acting for years, many considered this his decisive role.
Ron Davis / Getty Images)
Entering the spotlight
Pitt was photographed shopping at a bookstore in 1992. That year, he appeared in A river runs through it.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images)
Suit
The actor attended the ShoWest Convention of the National Association of Theater Owners in 1993.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Balancing some legendary locks
Pitt let his hair down in 1994 Legends of the Fall Premiere in Beverly Hills, California.
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Preparing the red carpet
Speaking of Legends of the Fall, the movie earned Pitt his first Golden Globe nomination. He attended the 52nd annual awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, in 1995.
Marion Curtis / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection through Getty Images
Couple with co-stars
Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow fell in love after co-starring in the 1995 film Se7en. They got engaged but finally finished in 1997. Here they are at the 1997 movie premiere the Of the devil.
Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images
Posing for the camera
Pitt arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of the 1997 film Seven years in Tibet Fashion.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images
Meeting Joe Black
The A-lister looked elegant in his suit and tie while attending the You know black Joe premiere in Beverly Hill, California, in 1998.
Barry King / WireImage)
Starting a new romance
As fans will remember, Pitt and Jennifer Aniston He started dating in 1998 after being created by his agents. They married in 2000 but divorced in 2005.
Eric VANDEVILLE / Gamma-Rapho through Getty Images
Set the rules of Fight club
"The first rule of the fight club is not to talk about the fight club." The second rule of the fight club is … dress for Fight club, which Pitt did while attending a photo shoot for the film at the 1999 Venice Film Festival.
Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan through Getty Images
Socializing with stars
And here they are both at an event in 1995.
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.