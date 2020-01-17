The 90's photos of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are an explosion of the past

It's almost time for the SAG 2020 Awards, and it will be a great night for Brad Pitt Y Leonardo Dicaprio.

Both stars are nominated for their performances in Quentin Tarantinoninth movie Once upon a time … in Hollywood. DiCaprio is competing in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role in a movie category, while Pitt is in the outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a movie group. They are also included in the outstanding performance of a cast movie in a movie wink.

This marks the eleventh nomination for the SAG DiCaprio Awards and the ninth of Pitt. The 45-year-old actor took the trophy home in 2016 for his leading role in The reborn while the 56-year-old actor received recognition with the rest of the Inglorious Bastards issued in 2010.

Of course, the two A-listers have spent decades working in their trade.

To see some photos of his 90's days, visit the gallery.

Darlene Hammond / Getty Images

Acting on television

When I was a teenager, DiCaprio acted on television shows like Paternity.

Leonardo Dicaprio, growing pains

fake images

Ascent to stardom

Also appeared in Growing pains. Here he is playing Luke Brower at age 17.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1990s

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Breaking into the industry

By 1993, he had begun to get more roles in the cinema. Here you are attending the Los Angeles screening of What is Gilbert Grape eating at 19 years-old.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1990s

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Attend awards shows

He also attended awards shows. Here he is at the Los Angeles Film Critics Awards in 1994.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1990s

Time Life Pictures / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection through Getty Images

Sporting That & # 39; 90s Fashion

DiCaprio kept it fresh and casual with this 1994 look.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1990s

SGranitz / WireImage

Making movies

DiCaprio appeared in several 1995 films, including The quick and the dead Y The basketball diaries. Here it is at the premiere of the latter.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1990s

Dave Allocca / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection through Getty Images

Keeping it cool

Also appeared in total eclipse that year and attended the premiere.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, 1996

Ron Galella / Getty Images

Shining with shakespeare

Hi Romeo! DiCaprio and Claire Danes attended the Hollywood premiere of his movie Romeo + Juliet in 1996.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 1998

Peter Jordan / Getty Images

Handsome

Good tuxedo! DiCaprio attended the real premiere of The man in the iron mask in London back in 1998

Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, 1998

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Learning to never let go

That same year, DiCaprio and Kate Winslet He attended the 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Your movie Titanic, He won the Best Movie (Drama) that year. While Winslet and DiCaprio were nominated for their roles, none took home a trophy. Winslet was also nominated for an Oscar that year; DiCaprio was not.

Brad Pitt 90s

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images)

Sporting the Shades

Pitt hit the red carpet with a pair of jeans and a brown jacket for the 1991 movie premiere in Los Angeles. Thelma and Louise. While Pitt had already been acting for years, many considered this his decisive role.

Brad Pitt 90s

Ron Davis / Getty Images)

Entering the spotlight

Pitt was photographed shopping at a bookstore in 1992. That year, he appeared in A river runs through it.

Brad Pitt 90s

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images)

Suit

The actor attended the ShoWest Convention of the National Association of Theater Owners in 1993.

Brad Pitt 90s

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Balancing some legendary locks

Pitt let his hair down in 1994 Legends of the Fall Premiere in Beverly Hills, California.

Brad Pitt 90s

Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Preparing the red carpet

Speaking of Legends of the Fall, the movie earned Pitt his first Golden Globe nomination. He attended the 52nd annual awards ceremony in Beverly Hills, California, in 1995.

Brad Pitt 90s

Marion Curtis / DMI / The LIFE Picture Collection through Getty Images

Couple with co-stars

Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow fell in love after co-starring in the 1995 film Se7en. They got engaged but finally finished in 1997. Here they are at the 1997 movie premiere the Of the devil.

Brad Pitt 90s

Frank Trapper / Corbis through Getty Images

Posing for the camera

Pitt arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of the 1997 film Seven years in Tibet Fashion.

Brad Pitt 90s

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection through Getty Images

Meeting Joe Black

The A-lister looked elegant in his suit and tie while attending the You know black Joe premiere in Beverly Hill, California, in 1998.

Brad Pitt 90s

Barry King / WireImage)

Starting a new romance

As fans will remember, Pitt and Jennifer Aniston He started dating in 1998 after being created by his agents. They married in 2000 but divorced in 2005.

Brad Pitt 90s

Eric VANDEVILLE / Gamma-Rapho through Getty Images

Set the rules of Fight club

"The first rule of the fight club is not to talk about the fight club." The second rule of the fight club is … dress for Fight club, which Pitt did while attending a photo shoot for the film at the 1999 Venice Film Festival.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, 1990s

Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan through Getty Images

Socializing with stars

And here they are both at an event in 1995.

Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.

