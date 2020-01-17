Taal Volcano of the Philippines still & # 39; threatens life & # 39; despite the calm | News

An erupting Taal volcano in the Philippines continues to threaten life despite weaker emissions and less tremors, according to an official who advised thousands of displaced villagers not to return to the danger zone.

Maria Antonia Bornas, an official at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, said Friday that continuous volcanic earthquakes, drying of the crater lake and other signs indicated that magma was moving underneath.

"When there is an explosion, it will be life-threatening, especially if people get too close, such as on Volcano Island," The Associated Press, Renato Solidum, head of the institute, told the news agency.

Jamela Alindogan of Al Jazeera, reporting from the province of Batangas, said he accompanied several senior government officials on their first reconnaissance flight over the city of Lipa to Lake Taal in a helicopter.

"What we saw there was beyond human understanding. What was once a popular tourist destination is now unrecognizable. From above, we can see dead animals when the Taal volcano threw steam and lava. Destroyed farmland, communities damaged. A province in crisis. " she said.

Residents graze cows beyond a checkpoint after they were briefly allowed to return to their homes (Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)

Brigadier General Kit Teofilo, from the Philippine army, told Al Jazeera after the flight: "It was heartbreaking to see it. The devastation was terrible. As far as the army is concerned, we know there is much to be done and we encourage our citizens to calm down and focus. "

Since Sunday, the volcano has remained at alert level 4, the second highest warning, indicating that a dangerous explosive eruption is possible in hours or days. Solidum said assessing whether the volcano's concern has decreased may take up to two weeks.

Recovering belongings

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from areas now under a security shutdown, and soldiers and police have prevented desperate villagers from returning to recover their belongings and save their birds and cattle.

Police have allowed groups of residents to check their homes for a few hours during the day in some high-risk villages.

Jerick Oco, a 21-year-old who worked as a tour guide on Volcano Island in the middle of Lake Taal south of Manila, was relieved to hear that the volcano was calming down, but said poor villagers like He faces more daunting problems, such as finding new houses and jobs.

"They should help people recover their belongings from their homes instead of blocking them. They should help them restart (their lives) again," Oco said.

Many houses and farms are damaged by ash, although no deaths or serious injuries caused directly by the eruption have been reported.

Authorities reported a traffic death on an ash-covered road and an evacuee who dies of a heart attack.

Around 125,000 people fled their homes in the most affected province of Batangas, more than 65 km (40 miles) south of Manila.

At least 373 evacuation sites were packed with displaced people and needed more facial masks, portable toilets, bottled water and sleeping mats, according to a provincial disaster response office.

Residents were briefly allowed to return to their homes to recover their belongings (Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)

The main government disaster agency reported that just over 77,000 people were displaced in Batangas and the nearby provinces of Cavite and Laguna. The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.

Among the displaced were about 5,000 people living on the Island of the Volcano. It is a popular tourist destination famous for its impressive view of the crater lake of the volcano and its lush hills full of trees and birds.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has recommended that villagers not be allowed to return.

The 311-meter (1,020-foot) Taal is the second most restless of approximately two dozen volcanoes in the Philippines.

The archipelago is located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire,quot;, the chain of faults around the ocean basin where much of the world's seismic activity occurs.