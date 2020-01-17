Study shows lactate may prompt cancer formation: The byproduct of glucose may be catalyst that turns mutated cells to cancer

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7

A byproduct of glucose called lactate, used by every cell in the body, may also prompt a mutated cell to become cancerous, according to new research from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.The study was published Tuesday in the journal Frontie…
%%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here