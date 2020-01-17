Stephen King attacked by other celebrities on Twitter for saying that "quality,quot; was more important than "diversity,quot;

Stephen King recently found himself in trouble on Twitter by other celebrities and artists after suggesting that the awards should focus on quality rather than racial and cultural diversity. On Tuesday, King turned to his Twitter account to claim that he would never consider "diversity in art, just quality."

ABC News states that its social networks were mostly full of responses and not so many “ I like & # 39; & # 39 ;, suggesting that most users were arguing against the point he made. Not long after, the author of Rage received criticism from celebrities such as Ava DuVernay, in addition to Roxane Gay.

As a writer, I am allowed to nominate in only 3 categories: Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Screenplay. For me, the problem of diversity, as it applies to individual actors and directors, anyway, did not arise. Said that … – Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

Gay, in particular, asked why it was not possible to focus on both diversity and quality. Frederick Joseph also argued that diversity tends to create more "interesting, identifiable and higher quality art." Many others claimed that they supported King's work and were great fans, but could not support the argument he made.

… I would never consider diversity in art. Only quality. It seems to me that doing the opposite would be wrong. – Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

Stephen King has not yet responded to the anger of social media users. Regardless of King's tweets, there is no doubt that his writing is easily one of the most popular, and also the most adapted.

The most important thing we can do as artists and creative people is to make sure everyone has the same opportunity, regardless of gender, color or orientation. At this time, these people are misrepresented and not only in the arts. – Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

Many of Stephen King's books have been adapted for films, including Christine, Pet Semetary, It, Carrie, The Shining, Cujo, Creepshow, Children of the Corn, Life imprisonment, And the list goes on and on.

You cannot win prizes if you are excluded from the game. – Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 14, 2020

In addition, many of the films created from Stephen King's books are some of the most famous and beloved films of all time, including Life imprisonment, which some critics have argued is a timeless classic.

Last year, Netflix released a movie based on one of Stephen King and Joe Hill's novels, In the tall grass, which is about a brother and a sister on the way to an abortion clinic to interrupt the sister's pregnancy.

Netflix has adapted other novels of the writer, including the 2017 film, 1922, starring Thomas Jane, in addition to The fog, which is a television series of several episodes. In other news, Stephen King and Katie Couric are preparing to develop a series for AMC.



