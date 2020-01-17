Stephen A. Smith's Giannis-to-the-Warriors speech conveniently ignores his old feelings about Kevin Durant

When your job is to talk for several hours at a time on live television, mistakes will inevitably be made. You may mix one number with another while you recite a statistic, change a player's name or completely fail in a prediction for a series of playoffs. Happens.

But even by the standards of "embracing the debate,quot;, this is quite ridiculous.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 128-123 victory over the Celtics on Thursday night, ESPN caused shock on the NBA's Twitter for post a quote by Stephen A. Smith about Antetokounmpo hypothetically joining the Warriors. Smith originally expressed his complete thoughts on Tuesday as part of a question and answer session.

"Honestly, I wish Giannis went to the Warriors this offseason because personally I think a superstar like that should be in a bigger market," Smith said. "Or could you imagine someone like Giannis surrounded by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson and those shooters? Golden State would be back in the championship for the next three to five years."

"And the Lakers and the Clippers would not defeat them. I tell you right now."

Bucks fans won't agree with Smith and anyone else who keeps trying to get his MVP out of Milwaukee, but hey, the man has the right to his opinion. And he has also paid quite well for sharing it.

(Read the next word with the voice of Stephen A. Smith).

NEVERTHELESS . . .

Smith is contradicting himself. Travel back to 2016 and you will hear Smith crush Kevin Durant for joining the Warriors. This is what he had to say during an appearance on "SportsCenter,quot; after it was learned that Durant was heading to the Bay Area.

"I see it as the weakest movement I've seen of a superstar. Simple and simple. That's how I see it. It's not like leaving Oklahoma City, if you're not happy there and want to move on and want to grow as a player, There’s nothing wrong with that. He’s one of the top three players in the world. He’s a superstar par excellence. He deserves all the credit in the world for his talent. But the other side is this: (the Thunder) went up 3 -1 in the Western Conference finals – not once, not twice, but three times differently, it took 48 minutes to reach the NBA Finals when he won the Western Conference, three times he failed, particularly in Game 6. And you go to the team that beat you? When you're about to reach the Finals or finally win the championship for the franchise you've been with since you entered the NBA? I think it's incredibly weak … In the end, It all comes down to Kev in Durant being one of the three best players in the world. And he escaped the challenge he faces to get into the car of a team that is a little better, which is already plagued by at least one superstar, a couple of boys, who can really do it. I only see him as he jumping into the car, and I think it's the weakest movement I've seen in a superstar. Plain and simple. "

In a 2017 episode of "First Take," Smith told Durant's mother, Wanda, that because Durant was so cool, "joining that team, for me, was almost unfair. And we've witnessed his greatness and how messy things did. " "

How would Giannis leave the Bucks for the Warriors different from KD's decision? Obviously Milwaukee has not lost a 3-1 advantage over Golden State, but almost everything else Smith said applies to both cases.

Antetokounmpo is one of the three best players and, without a doubt, a superstar. He has been with the Bucks since he was selected in the 2013 NBA Draft, and now they are a true contender for the title, if not the favorite. Milwaukee has the best record in the league (27-6), points differential (plus-12.4), net rating (plus-11.9) and defensive rating (101.7). It's also easy to forget that the Bucks had a 2-0 lead over the Raptors in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals before Toronto won four consecutive victories and finally captured the first franchise championship.

"The Greek Freak,quot; is so close, and now you want it to go? Antetokounmpo should be in a larger market, but Durant should not have extended beyond Oklahoma City. Antetokounmpo would help the Warriors eliminate any sense of competition in the West and heroically conquer the Lakers and Clippers, but did Durant make things too crooked? What are we talking about here?

Unless there is a secret expiration date on the shots, let's try a little more to be consistent.