South Korea will decide the fate of the first transgender soldier | South Korea News

Military officials in South Korea will determine next week whether to discharge a soldier who recently performed a gender reassignment surgery, officials said Friday.n the first case of this type in the country.

South Korea prohibits transgender people from joining its army, but has no specific regulations on what to do with those who have sex change operations during their time in service.

The noncommissioned officer entered the army as a man and had a sex change operation last year and is currently in a military hospital, army spokesman Jeon Ha Gyu said.

It is the first time that a soldier on active duty in South Korea is referred to a military panel to decide if he will end his service due to gender reassignment operations, according to Ministry of Defense and Jeon spokeswoman Choi Hyunsoo.

A human rights organization that says it has advised the soldier said the staff sergeant has received physiological treatment and hormonal therapy for a prolonged period.

A statement from the Seoul-based Military Human Rights Center said it expects a "prospective,quot; decision to be made at the military meeting that, he said, will take place next Wednesday.

Opinions on sexuality and gender issues in South Korea have slowly changed, and several homosexual films and television dramas have become successes and some transgender artists have reached stardom in recent years.

However, a strong bias against sexual minorities persists.

Activists say that transgender people remain victims of harassment, abuse and insults, and that many suffer from depression and have attempted suicide.