SN Questions and Answers: Gordon Hall of Showtime Boxing reflects on the 250th ShoBox event

In July 2001, "ShoBox,quot; debuted on Showtime with a main event between Marty O & # 39; Malley and Leo Dorin of the Ballys Park Place Hotel Casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Dorin won the entertaining battle to start the series with a bang. Although it was a successful show, the question was, would it last?

However, 18 and a half years later, ShoBox, which is designed to have young prospects, is alive and prosperous with 81 current and former world champions, such as Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Andre Ward, who fought in the series. His 250th event is held Friday night (Showtime, 10 p.m. ET) with Shohjahon Ergashev meeting with Adrian Star at the main sign.

Before the historic show, Sporting News sat down with ShoBox executive producer Gordon Hall to discuss the series, some of the most notable moments and where boxing would be without her.

(Editor's note: this article has been edited for its length and clarity).

Sport News: Could you explain the difficulty of trying to fight for a series like ShoBox?

Gordon Hall: Well, I think you know how to find perspectives. Research is needed. I plan to deal with managers and promoters. We were in a position because we are in Showtime that the phone rings, and there are promoters who have perspectives. Getting TV is important for any promoter to get talented prospects and sign them. Everyone wants to be on television.

So, in that case, we have that offer for them. We look for prospects of several promoters and then many promoters approach us. ShoBox is known as a series of promising perspectives. So, when you think of a ShoBox fighter, he is a fighter who is a young prospect, but also someone willing to be competed at an early age, which could be different than what happened in boxing in the past.

SN: Is there a specific criteria you are looking for when trying to find fighters?

GH: We are fortunate to have Internet. Here an investigation is carried out to investigate prospects and fighters, and look for them through the main perspectives to see the lists that are compiled at the end of each year. We pride ourselves on trying to get the best prospects in boxing to fight in this series. And I think the 149 show that we have had 81 world champions, 81 fighters who fought in the series and won world titles. Validate what we try to do as a series. You know, find tomorrow's champions today.

SN: How much does it mean to you the fact that of 249 cards, you have been able to have 81 boxers who have become world champions?

GH: We are validating the definition of our series, which is that young and talented prospects match competitively and go from being prospects to competitors and, hopefully, world champions. And the fact that in 249 shows that we have had 81 champions means that every third ShoBox show you will see a future world champion. The level of perspective we are putting because obviously they must have been talented.

SN: I was reviewing the list, and it's a pretty impressive list of former world champions who have fought in ShoBox, like Andre Ward, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Claressa Shields. Who do you think are some of the best fighters that have competed in ShoBox?

GH: Some certain fighters and moments stand out. The most talked about fight at the moment in boxing is Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Both fighters fought in ShoBox. It simply tells the fighter level that we had them as prospects. It's hard to say who was the most talented. Everyone was talented because, obviously, they started as prospects on Showtime. Then they became world champions.

But if I had to talk about a notable world champion and someone who sums up everything we represent in ShoBox, it would be Timothy Bradley. Tim Bradley was a fighter we had in ShoBox. He had four appearances. He started as a perspective. And through his development, he became a contender and then became a world champion.

The ShoBox team went to England to televise their fourth appearance on ShoBox when they fought for the title against Junior Witter (May 10, 2008). And he ended up, of course, winning that. And it simply sums up everything we try to do to turn prospects into contenders and make them follow and win world champions, become world champions. Then, Tim Bradley stands out.

Andre Ward stands out because he was a fighter a little earlier in our ShoBox years, where everything was. We wanted to catch the fighter. He was a gold medalist. He was an American and was a superior boxer. We were lucky and lucky to have them in the series. That he won a world title and that he was a great champion and ended his undefeated career … he talks a lot about him.

SN: There have been many great fights in ShoBox. What are some that stand out?

GH: There have been so many great fights. In the early stages of ShoBox, if you have not seen this fight, you would go and try to find it, but it was in 2004. And it was between Ebo Elder and Courtney Burton (December 17, 2004). It was one of the best fights we had in ShoBox. It was a war And it was a very dramatic ending with Elder winning in the final round.

In recent years, we had Ivan Baranchyk against Abel Ramos (February 10, 2017). It was an endless rock-type fight, sock robot that was a great confrontation. But we hope that each fight is a memorable fight. We have many memorable knockouts. We have had memorable comebacks. I mean, we had John Molina over Mickey Bey and we won in the last round to defeat the undefeated Mickey Bey. It was dramatic.

There was another memorable coup de grace with Derek Edwards and Badou Jack. You had Jack as the favorite undefeated fighter in that fight. And he was beaten and knocked out. And he continued after that fight to win a world title. Prove that even when you lose, you can become a world champion. Robert Guerrero fought on ShoBox. He lost on ShoBox and took revenge on his loss and then didn't lose for another 18 fights until he fought Floyd Mayweather. And along the way, he won several titles.

ShoBox is a series he has had since Olympians like Marcus Browne, Errol Spence Jr. and Dominic Breazeale. They all made their debut and Spence and Browne won world titles. Therefore, it supports the fact that we are looking for talented fighters with potential. And it certainly fits with what we would like to try to do with all the fighters in ShoBox.

SN: Where do you think boxing would be if it weren't for ShoBox?

GH: Well, it certainly would still exist. But I don't know if in 2001 someone would have thought that a series about unknown fighters in childhood from their careers would take off. But what we did know is that the series would be unique and would have a purpose and definition that would not resemble any other. The fact that we could find the best prospects and the fact that we could match them competitively, and that we could create something unique to the point that we could make people look. Because tuning in, we hope to have talented fighters. And that's what you expect as a boxing fan when you become a ShoBox that you're going to see, you know, talented fighters and champions tomorrow tomorrow.