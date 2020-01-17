SMBC Singapore Open: Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar in containment | Golf news





Justin Rose is still in dispute at the SMBC Singapore Open

Justin Rose produced a glossy finish to be two strokes of the lead in the intermediate stage of the SMBC Singapore Open.

The former No. 1 in the world made birdie on three of his last four holes to publish a five-minus 66 in the Sentosa Golf Club and keep in touch with the leader midway Jazz Janewattananond.

Rose started the day three strokes back and slid further back with a bogey of three putt in the first, only to birdie in the second and fourth way to reach the curve at 35.

Rose is the best ranked player in the field

The Englishman went up and down from the tenth green to save the pair and picked up a shot at 12, before following the consecutive gains of 15 with a gain of two putts in the last.

Rose sits in eight under and in the fourth tied with Matt Kuchar, who mixed seven birdies with two bogeys and a double bogey in his second-round 68, while Henrik Stenson slid down the leaderboard in the 23rd tie after A 72 over one. .

Kuchar pursues a first victory in more than a year

"It was quite breezy this morning and there were some difficult holes out there," Kuchar said. "I'm glad it was another good round today and I'm in a good position for the weekend."

Janewattananond moved to 10 low after continuing his opening round 67 with a six below 65, while Miguel Tabena has a shot back in the second draw with Joohyung Kim from Korea.

Janewattananond is the defending champion after a two-shot victory in 2019

This week's event is the third in the Open Qualification Series, with the four main players finishing in the top 12 and still not exempt from securing their places in the final race of the year.