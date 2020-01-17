Six appeals: Thommo expects more struggles along the way for Sheffield United | Soccer news





Phil Thompson makes his Super 6 predictions before the weekend action. Will you get the £ 250k?

Liverpool's legend scored seven points last weekend, correctly predicting Everton 1-0 Brighton, as well as Manchester United's victory at home against Norwich, who composed his total.

Thommo predicts a routine victory for Manchester City, but what do you give the game free-to-play? There is £ 250,000 for the shot, so get your scores now!

Arsenal 2-1 Sheffield United (2/15 with Sky Bet)

I feel that there is a wind of change for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta seems to be achieving some points, the high press is one of them. I see some more Arsenal players who understand how to do that, but this will still be very close. Sheffield United is not afraid of anyone, and far from home they seem to give as much as they give in Bramall Lane, so it will be very difficult.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will serve a three-game suspension

Manchester City 3-0 Crystal Palace (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Once again, Manchester City seems that, even with the rotation of the players, they are much cooler than they were. After the demolition of Aston Villa, he can see nothing but a victory at home and a decent home victory at this. I'm going 3-0, but it could easily be more. Crystal Palace is a bit unpredictable right now, and you are certainly worried that they will score goals. Cenk Tosun just signed, but Roy Hodgson needs to give him the time to play. It is in and around the penalty area and that is what Palace needs. As soon as you put it aside, it will give you a better chance of producing results.

West Ham 1-1 Everton (11/2 with Sky Bet)

David Moyes will seek to get one in his old club

Although West Ham fell after their goal voided in Sheffield United, they would not have been too low, as they should have taken something out of the game. David Moyes seems to be getting something from the players. He will have his motivated side for this against Everton. On the other hand, Carlo Ancelotti saw that his team probably solved some things with his victory against Brighton, although it was not yet his best performance. I can't divide these two.

Southampton 2-2 Lobos (12/1 with Sky Bet)

This is another difficult to call. Southampton has the golden boy right now in Danny Ings. I made the game against Leicester and they were excellent, getting their redemption against them. In addition to being good three points, it was to put the ghosts of that defeat 9-0 which will also have pleased them. This set of wolves is still very difficult to play. They are difficult to defend and are a strong and physical side, as well as being defensively solid. They have played so many games but show no signs of giving up at this time.

Norwich 2-1 Bournemouth (8/1 with Sky Bet)

I have probably seen more in Norwich than in Bournemouth about getting a positive result, so I have the advantage of home in this case. This is probably the most important game of the weekend as much as Liverpool v Manchester United. Points wise, wise on the table, this is massive. Technically, he may not be the best, but whoever wins will find it so valuable. I will go for a narrow Norwich victory this time.

Eddie Howe desperately needs a result

Brighton 2-1 Aston Villa (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Brighton needs a result. They could have taken something out of the Everton game, while Aston Villa seems totally out of place with a lot of injuries. It is hard to call. I don't think there's much, but I think there's more confidence in Brighton than in Villa right now. Although Wesley has not made a miraculous start to his career at Villa, Dean Smith does not have much confidence in anyone else to lead the line, which is perhaps the most worrying signal for him and his team.

