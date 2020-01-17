Single-handed golfer Laurent Hurtubise makes a hole in one in La Quinta | Golf news

















Single-handed amateur golfer Laurent Hurtubise made an amazing hole in one on the field of the PGA West stadium in California.

An amateur with only one arm surpassed the professionals with an impressive hole in one during The American Express in California.

Playing alongside Troy Merritt, Hurtubise, who started playing golf at age 11, stabbed his kickoff in the fourth 151-yard pit to cheer crowd cheers and wild group celebrations.

"That was the best experience I've had on the golf course," said Merritt.

Merritt played with Hurtubise when the ace was made

Merritt passed to the card of a minor of 71, leaving him seven strokes behind the pioneers Zac Blair and Grayson Murray.

