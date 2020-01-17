Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal's mistakes hit me hard | Soccer news





Shkodran Mustafi has made some high profile mistakes for Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta has given him a "clean slate,quot;

Shkodran Mustafi admits that the defensive mistakes he has made in Arsenal "affected,quot; him as he prepares for a withdrawal from the first team.

Mustafi is again in dispute over the Gunners after an exit from the January transfer window seemed a certainty for Germany's international.

Former boss Unai Emery had told the center that he had exceeded the requirements and started only one game in the Premier League this season, but a long list of injuries means his name is back in the box for new manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta told Mustafi that he now has a clean slate and that the defender is willing to leave behind his mistakes in the field.

"As a central defender you have a lot of pressure, but then you make this mistake and suddenly the pressure becomes even more," Mustafi said. Arsenal player. "Managing this pressure is not always easy. As a central defender you have to do your job perfectly to have a normal game."

"When you win all your tackles, when you win everything on the field but then you make a mistake for being punished, destroy everything you did before. This is something that makes this position so difficult."

Mustafi seemed to have played his last game for Arsenal when Unai Emery was in charge

"It also affects you. After the game, of course, you are disappointed because nobody is happy to make mistakes, but when I made a mistake and conceded a goal, I would go to the locker room and be disappointed. Disappoint my teammates. This is what First.

"It's something that affected me but I had to deal with it because I didn't want to make the same mistake again, I wanted to go to the training camp and show them that I'm going to be there for them, I'm going to be there for the team, I'm going to be there for the fans. "