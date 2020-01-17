Shah Rukh Khan makes Jeff Bezos say one of his popular dialogues

The American businessman Jeff Bezos visited India and last night to recognize the same, there was a special event where he invited who is who from Bollywood. While many celebrities such as Ritiesh Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Vidya Balan and many more attended the event, Shah Rukh Khan and Zoya Akhtar had a special chat session with him.

As usual, Shah Rukh Khan entertained everyone present with his humor and wit. After talking for a long time about movies and other topics, Shah Rukh Khan changed the moment when he started talking about his movies and made Jeff talk. It all started when Jeff said he almost got a role in Star Trek Beyond and SRK instantly asked him to also audition for a movie in Hindi. King Khan began to pronounce his famous Don dialogue and asked Jeff to repeat after him. Obviously, he gave a turn to the dialogue that left the public divided when he said: "Jeff ko pakadna mushkil hello nahin impossible hai,quot;. Riteish Deshmukh took Twitter to share this video and watch this epic moment here …

Even SRK turned to social networks to share a photo with Jeff and Zoya Akhtar and captioned the photo saying: "Fun and learning night with Zordaar #Zoyaakhtar and Zabardast @jeffbezos Thank you all at @PrimeVideoIN for organizing this. Aparna, Gaurav and Vijay Thank you for your kindness. @AmitAgarwal your bow tie was a murderer … "