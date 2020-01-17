Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif at Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday party

Ali Abbas Zafar, is rightly called the success machine, since all his recent projects have been blockbusters. Whether Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai or Sultan, the director has proven time and again that he is extremely good at what he does. Last night, the director played on his birthday in the presence of his friends and close colleagues in the industry and finally many celebrities appeared. Our glasses broke with Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Muddassar Aziz, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Dino Morea, Amyra Dastur and many other celebrities at the party birthday.

All the stars were dressed to impress and celebrated until the wee hours of the morning with drinks and good food flowing in abundance. Ali Abbas Zafar's best friend, Katrina Kaif, even broke up helping the birthday boy cut his cake in some internal party videos. Check out the full gallery below.