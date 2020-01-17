Several US troops were injured in Iran's missile attack in Iraq | Iran news

The United States treated 11 of its troops for symptoms of concussion after an Iranian missile attack pointed to an Iraqi base where US forces were stationed, the US military said, after initially saying that no service member was injured.

The January 8 attack was a reprisal by the United States. drone attack in Baghdad on January 3 he killed Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the elite Quds force of the Revolutionary Guards of Iran.

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the US Army. UU. They said there were no victims after the attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq and an installation in its northern Kurdish region.

At the time of the attack, most of the 1,500 American soldiers at the base had been hidden in bunkers, after the previous warning of the superiors.

"While no member of the US service died in the Iranian attack on January 8 at al-Asad air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the explosion and are still being evaluated," the captain said in a statement Bill Urban, spokesman for the United States Central Command. Thursday.

As a precaution, some service members were taken to US facilities in Germany or Kuwait for a "follow-up evaluation," he added.

"When deemed eligible for the service, service members are expected to return to Iraq."

Reporting from Washington, DC, Gabriel Elizondo of Al Jazeera said many of the troops were examined for concussions, which US authorities say is common.

"The missile explosion can cause buildings to shake and shake and can cause concussions even for people outside the immediate impact zone," said Elizondo.