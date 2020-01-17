Selena Gomez was robbed for begging fans to broadcast & # 39; Rare & # 39; so he wouldn't lose Roddy Ricch

%MINIFYHTMLcf583512f2258bf1b33e52d59fd15cdf11% %MINIFYHTMLcf583512f2258bf1b33e52d59fd15cdf12%

The last album of the former Disney darling and the rapper's debut effort & # 39; Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial & # 39; They are side by side with the number 1 spot on Billboard 200.

Selena Gomez may or may not have her new album "Rare" debuting on top of Billboard 200. Upon learning this, the singer shared a video asking her fans to help broadcast the album so she doesn't lose Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial." Instead of receiving help, many people begin to annoy her for her desperate plea.

In the black and white video, Selena admits that even though she doesn't care about the numbers, "I'd love to see the most important album she released become number 1. So, if you don't mind transmitting it or listening to it on the platforms it would mean the world to me. " She added: "This is again something I am dreaming of for so long. But despite everything, I just hope you are enjoying it."

Then he followed with another video of her on the way to buy her albums as much as possible to rule the list. "I don't care, because this album is so … it's weird," Selena said in the video.

People soon began to annoy her on social media for being so desperate, and many promised to broadcast Roddy's album. "Lmfaoooo Roddy is getting these white artists out of his place and they HATE him. I hope he stays that way," someone said. Mentioning Justin BieberIn the attempt to beat the rapper, another commented: "I meet Roddy Rico while Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber plead for currents."

"Selena Gomez and her team discovered that Roddy Ricch prevents them from getting number 1 on the charts," one joked, along with a video of someone getting angry. "Selena Gomez has more than 150 mm of followers and yet, she begs her fans to help her get to # 1. What a loser. Listen to Roddy Rich," one person mocked. Another echoed: "Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, some absolute losers, brother, how are you going to talk about that? It's not about numbers & # 39 ;, but then you complain because you can't beat Roddy Rich, he's starting his career and making numbers. Jealousy is pathetic to see. "

"Justin and Selena trying to reach number one while Roddy talked about the transmission, killed them as if they were friendly," someone else said. There was also another who said: "I'm crazy." The weak Roddy Ricch got these mf to ask for currents because they can't beat him. Selena deadas even went to buy her own copies LMFAO IM WEAKKK. "Someone simply tweeted:" F ** k selena gomez !!! Roddy Ricch 2020 !!!!! "

Roddy has also responded to this, tweeting, "Rare Stream by Selena Gomez."