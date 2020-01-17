Selena Gomez pulls out a page from her ex-Justin Bieber's book and asks fans to broadcast and buy their new album to get Roddy Ricch out of the first place

They may no longer be in a relationship, but apparently Selena Gomez and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber still have something in common. It seems that, as Justin did earlier this month, Selena is now also asking fans to broadcast and buy her new album so she can debut at number one, knocking Roddy Ricch off the top of the charts.

Of course, it is not uncommon for artists to ask their fans to support their music through transmissions and physical purchases, but many are ignoring Justin Bieber and now Selena Gomez for her focus on album and single sales.

As you know, earlier this month, Justin and Roddy were fighting on the Billboard Hot 100 for the number place, which finally went to Roddy, and many called Justin for literally begging his fans to broadcast their single "Yummy." -Stop, to beat Roddy, but it didn't work out.

Now, Selena Gomez is doing exactly the same. His new album "Rare,quot; has just been released and in a few days the numbers of the project lists will be revealed. To make sure he debuts at number one (Roddy is also on the album charts), he not only asked his legions of fans to buy it and broadcast it as much as possible, but also posted a video of her with a car full of friends. to buy as many records as they could have in their hands.

In a video of her asking her fans to buy the project, Selena said this:

“So I just learned that my album is next to another amazing artist. I already told people before, you know, it's not about numbers for me, but I would love that the most important album I've released becomes number one, so if you don't mind broadcasting or listening to all platforms , it would mean the absolute world to me. This is again something I have dreamed of for so long. But independently, I just hope they are enjoying it and that it is something that everyone can enjoy and have. Therefore, don't worry in any way, I'm happy. "

She continued adding:

“Very well, one more day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we are currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart. Am I desperate to do this now? I don't care I don't care, because this album is so weird. I am very, very, very anxious and excited about that … I really broadcast the album! "

As he did with Justin, Roddy went to Twitter and posted, asking fans to broadcast Selena's project, which many take as a shadow attempt.

Roommates, what do you think about this?