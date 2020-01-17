Selena Gomez gets a tattoo on her neck in honor of the weird

At 22, Selena Gomez has been through a lot, survived a lot and achieved incredible success. The former Disney star underwent a kidney transplant to save his life due to complications from Lupus, permanently ended his long-term relationship with Justin Bieber and proved to be not only an actress and singer, but also a writer and producer. Now, Selena's new album Rare He is receiving excellent reviews and fans are resonating with his message of surviving a broken heart and not settling for someone who does not see the beauty and value he possesses. Selena Rare It is his third studio album and he has produced his first single number one. The album is a turning point for Selena's musical career and has shown that she is one of the best artists. Now, Selena Gomez is celebrating the achievement of Rare With a new tattoo on the neck.

Selena Gomez uploaded a photo and video on her official Instagram account, where she has 166.3 million followers showing her new tattoo. She captioned the post with the following: She did it again @bangbangnyc 🦋 weird. Rare It's not just Selena Gomez's best album, it's predicted Rare It will have permanence power and will be commemorated as one of the best pop albums of all time.

What is the most ironic of Rare The success, is the moment of the launch, has put Selena Gomez in direct competition with her ex (and who is believed to be the album) Justin Bieber. Justin has been on a mission to get his new single "Yummy,quot; to be number one on the Billboard charts, after Selena reached first place with "Lose You To Love Me." Now, many suspect that their new song "Rare,quot; is also underway to reach first place.

Many of Selena's fans have not lost the irony that Justin and Selena compete for first place on the music charts at the same time.

You can watch a video and a photo of Selena showing her new neck tattoo below.

What do you think about Selena Gomez's new album? Rare? Do you think his song "Rare,quot; is going to top the charts in the same way as "Lose You To Love Me,quot;?

What do you think about Selena Gomez's new weird neck tattoo?



