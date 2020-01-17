See Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in Little Fires

Small fires everywhere it's not just a show protagonist Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington

They were also executive producers of the series, based on the 2017 book of Light Blue Ng, in which they star as two very different mothers. Elena (Witherspoon) is a mother of four control-loving children, married to Bill (Joshua Jackson) Mia (Washington) is a single mother who lives in her car with her 15-year-old daughter when we meet her.

She ends up renting an apartment to Elena, entwining their families in a way that becomes very dramatic in the course of history. Witherspoon and Washington opened in a panel on the TV Critics Association press tour on Friday about how they joined for this, with the help of Lauren Neustadter, a production partner for Witherspoon, in Hello Sunshine.

"(Kerry) and I have been friends for a long time and when I read the book, I had many complex topics, and I knew who my partner was going to be, I wanted to be able to have many conversations, carry out these performances together. My first instinct on who it's going to appear and do the job, a lot of work, "said Witherspoon.