See Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington in Little Fires

Small fires everywhere it's not just a show protagonist Reese witherspoon Y Kerry Washington
They were also executive producers of the series, based on the 2017 book of Light Blue Ng, in which they star as two very different mothers. Elena (Witherspoon) is a mother of four control-loving children, married to Bill (Joshua Jackson) Mia (Washington) is a single mother who lives in her car with her 15-year-old daughter when we meet her.
She ends up renting an apartment to Elena, entwining their families in a way that becomes very dramatic in the course of history. Witherspoon and Washington opened in a panel on the TV Critics Association press tour on Friday about how they joined for this, with the help of Lauren Neustadter, a production partner for Witherspoon, in Hello Sunshine.
"(Kerry) and I have been friends for a long time and when I read the book, I had many complex topics, and I knew who my partner was going to be, I wanted to be able to have many conversations, carry out these performances together. My first instinct on who it's going to appear and do the job, a lot of work, "said Witherspoon.
"That first person Lauren thought about and then told me and I thought that was perfect, it's Kerry," he continued. "Everything she does, gives her grace and it was a wonderful aspect and she. She deepens the conversation, and I knew I wanted to embark on this trip with her. Then, especially because she read it so fast and responded so quickly to the paper, and simply, it made sense that we are representing a slightly different type of women and different types of motherhood, but both with dignity and respect. "
Much of the program is about the choices women make, including the phrase "you didn't make good decisions, you had good choices," and Witherspoon said he started producing programs to make his own decisions.
"There used to be many choices for me," he said. "About eight years ago, I made a conscious decision to start my own business because I was not happy with the choices that were being made for me. And I didn't see a place to exist within the industry we had. It just wasn't a storytelling spectrum. of stories for women representative of the world we go through, and that our daughters are watching on film and television. And I think the appearance of the transmission … the confluence of deciding to start a company, I suppose it was psychic or something I had no idea that the whole world would open for us, but it has changed my life and the ability to work with different types of storytellers, to be able to choose books and associate with other people that I respect and admire also have a perspective that is not mine, but which is equally valuable, has changed my entire experience. "
Washington talked about how this type of work has been made possible as a kind of "secondary result,quot; of the Time & # 39; s Up movement, due to how many women were gathering to create all kinds of change.
"One of the extraordinary impacts of the Time & # 39; s Up movement is that many of us join together to try to promote the cause of fairness and safety in the workplace, but in doing so we unite and no longer isolate ourselves,quot; , said. . "For much of my career I had been told that one and another actress was crazy, one and another actress was difficult, this other actress is bad news. And when we were all gathered in a room together, and not for the purpose of building each one's career, with the purpose of creating security and equity in all industries, all over the world, but we met and in that brotherhood we wonder how we can partner to create also create more environments full of equity and security also in our own industry. "
"So, for me, that has been one of the most exciting side results of joining as a community is that we have been able to grow our friendships and also our professional relationships, not only for our own progress," he continued. "But as producers we can employ hundreds and hundreds of artists and activists and now we can do it in safe environments with values that embody our values."
A great theme of Little Fires Everywhere is motherhood, and Mia and Elena are very different mothers. Mia is a mysterious and secret artist who has a very close relationship with her daughter Pearl, while Elena could even remind you of Madeline from Big Little Lies at first, but not for long.
"It's a slow burn that turns into a fast and fast descent,quot; for that character, said showrunner Liz Tigelaar about Elena, a color-type A mother who can't seem to grab her youngest daughter, Izzy, that makes a bit of history progress.
Watch the trailer above!
Small fires everywhere also stars Rosemarie DeWitt, Geoff Stults, Jaime Ray Newman, Jesse Williams, Obba Babatundé, Britt robertson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin lewis, Megan stott, Lexi underwoodY Anna Sophia Robb Y Tiffany boone Like the young Elena and Mia.
The show premieres on March 18 in Hulu.