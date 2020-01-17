Sandra Bullock fights Ryan Reynolds in Wishing Betty White the Happy 98th Birthday

WENN / Derrick Salters / Instar

In a sweet clip dedicated to the actress of & # 39; The Golden Girls & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Bird Box & # 39; joins forces with his co-star of & # 39; The Proposal & # 39; for a special duet of & # 39; Happy Birthday to You & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Sandra Bullock Y Ryan Reynolds joined forces to desire a veteran actress Betty White A happy 98th birthday.

The star of "The Golden Girls" celebrated its great day on Friday, January 17, and Sandra and Ryan, who appeared alongside the star in 2009 ".The proposal"Instagram took with the sweet clip.

In the video, the couple competes in a fun way with their birthday wishes, fighting over which "loves you more" with the melody of Happy Birthday to You.

"Happy birthday, dear Betty, from Sandy, who loves you more than Ryan," Sandra begins.

"From Ryan, who loves you much more than Sandy," he continues, adding: "Did she appear and hand-deliver flowers with nothing but black socks and a dozen gold bracelets as you asked? Do you doubt?"

When the song comes to an end, a graphic flashes on the screen and says: "Happy 98th birthday, Betty!"

<br />

Speaking to Parade magazine in 2018, Betty recognized optimism for her long life and commented: "I know it sounds cheesy, but I try to see the fun side and the positive side, not the negative side. I get bored of the people who are complain about this or that. It's a waste of time. "