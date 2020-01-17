Roy Hodgson still fears the descent to Crystal Palace | Soccer news

"All the teams down there are able to remain in the league and everyone who is above them would be very careful," says the Palace chief before the trip to Man City.





Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace will seek to repeat his victory last season in Manchester City this weekend

Roy Hodgson has admitted that he still fears the descent, even though Crystal Palace is ninth in the Premier League and eight points above the last three.

Since the former England manager took over Selhurst Park in September 2017, his task has been to keep the Eagles in the division.

This has been achieved with finishes in 11th and 12th place, but a strong start to this season has seen Palace occupying the upper half of the table.

However, Hodgson does not allow complacency to infiltrate his injury squad with 16 games left and cited Watford's improvement from 20 to 17 under Nigel Pearson as an excellent example.

"I don't know if anyone is really drifting and Watford has proven it," he said.

"I think all the teams down there are capable of staying in the league and all of us who are above them would be good to be careful not to get caught. Am I comfortable? No. Do I fear the descent? Yes."

Fear of falling has ensured that Hodgson does not rest on his laurels and, instead, has continually asked for reinforcements this month.

Cenk Tosun is the only newcomer in January so far and, with accumulated injuries, Palace makes the trip to Manchester City on Saturday with a series of children under 23 in his travel group.

A movement for Tottenham's defender, Kyle Walker-Peters, seems to have stalled while talking about Schalke's Nabil Bentaleb being able to join is a great sign.

Reports that Nabil Bentaleb of Schalke could join Palace are described as wide.

Striker Christian Benteke has been linked to an exit, but Hodgson rejected that claim and insisted he needs everyone in the club.

He added: "There are still many games to play and I will not feel satisfied or comfortable until we have enough points to not have to worry about a bad run leading us to the relegation battle."

A surprising 3-2 victory at City last season increased Palace's chances of survival, but he couldn't prevent Pep Guardiola's team from winning the title.

The league looks like Liverpool will miss this period, although Hodgson still praised the work of the Guardiola city manager before Saturday's meeting.

Hodgson (left) and Pep Guardiola of Manchester City before the kick-off during last season's game at Selhurst Park

However, he suggested that he does not spend enough time with the former head of Barcelona to learn from him.

"I don't think that in terms of my relationship with other managers, at this stage of my life, it has necessarily been a relationship from which I am trying to learn from them," Hodgson admitted.

"I don't expect them to try to teach me things and I don't necessarily think it's my business to learn from other managers in two or three minutes (we talk)."

"When we talk for 30 seconds or meet at the meeting in London and talk for maybe a minute and a half, I don't know exactly where the learning will come from."

"I learned a lot from Don Howe, Bobby Robson and David Sexton when I was a young coach. These days my life has changed tremendously.

"But observing his team, I'm pretty sure that if I had the players at my disposal that he has, he would certainly be trying to play in a very similar way."