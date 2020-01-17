Rihanna separates from Hassan Jameel after almost three years of dating

WENN / Derrick Salters

Rihanna She reportedly separated from her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, after almost three years of dating.

The successful "Diamonds" first related to the Saudi billionaire in 2017, but has rarely spoken about the relationship in public, preferring to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

However, it seems that the couple no longer exists, according to multiple reports.

The news of the breakup comes months after Rihanna admitted that she was making her love life a priority.

"I got into a new relationship, and I care," he said.Ocean & # 39; s 8"co-star Sarah Paulson in a chat for Interview magazine last June (19).

"It was like, & # 39; I need to make time for this & # 39;. Like nurturing my business, I also need to nurture this."

Explaining how he had begun to schedule personal days on his calendar to have time to focus on his man, he shared: "I will close things for two days, three days at a time."

"In my calendar we now have the infamous & # 39; P & # 39 ;, which means personal days. This is something new."

The pop superstar also revealed that she would love to become a mother one day, admitting that she wants a family "more than anything in life," and in October, she even confessed to having planned her wedding dress, telling Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour would be "a collaboration between me and (John) Galliano, of course."

Before dating Jameel, Rihanna enjoyed the romances with Duckbaseball player Matt kemp Y Chris Brown, who hit her infamously in a fight prior to the Grammy Awards in 2009.