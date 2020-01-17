Rihanna feeds the rumors of a $ AP rocky affair following the separation of Hassan Jameel

WENN / Mario Mitsis

The & # 39; What is my name? & # 39; The singer is represented with a pearl necklace, which is believed to be the one worn by the member of the A $ AP mafia, when she arrived in New York City to attend her concert.

Up News Info –

Rihanna I may not be single anyway despite the rumors that she has broken up with Hassan Jameel. It is reported that the beauty of Barbados revives her romance with her ex boyfriend. A $ AP Rocky, and although it has never been confirmed, she has just added fuel to the rumors of reconciliation.

On Friday morning, January 17, the 31-year-old man was seen arriving in New York City. Staying warm in a completely black outfit that included a hoodie, a jacket and oversized pants, she seemed to have no makeup and hid her naked face with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was complemented by some necklaces, including a pearl necklace that is similar to the A $ AP pearl necklace. It is believed that Rih wore the same necklace that the rapper wore recently.

In addition, MTO News states that the hit creator "Diamonds" flew to New York on Friday to attend the A $ AP concert and support her new boyfriend.

Rihanna reportedly quit Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel after leaving for more than two years. The star has not confirmed the reports, but lately they rarely saw her with the businessman.

Meanwhile, Rih and A $ AP reconciliation rumors emerged after their appearance on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London in December. He was later seen supporting the A $ AP mafia member at his concert at the Ericsson Globe in Sweden and reportedly had a romantic dinner in London later in the same month.

After the news of Rihanna's necklace discussing the rumors of A $ AP quotes, a fan expressed concern about the singer's love life. The fan questioned the "Ocean & # 39; s 8"The taste of the star in men how to write", Rihanna may end up being the next Whitney Houston. He seems to like men with DIRTY D ** K who pass from one side to another and also men with DRUG HABITS. "

The fanatic saying continued to speculate: "I think she is going through the same guilt that Whitney was going through, they feel guilty of being so blessed and successful, so they find ways to self-destruct. She has the world in her hands and here it is. say, about to lose everything to feel attracted and surrounded by GARBAGE, it would be better to watch how long its fall from the top will last. B *** H sit down and watch a documentary or Whitney, Amy Whinehouse and Pamela Anderson, Pamela was lucky because she left with her life and a HEPATITIS infection, you daughter, you CAN'T SO LUCKY. "