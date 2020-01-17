Rihanna comes out publicly as a $ AP Rocky GF – Twitter calls her & # 39; ugly & # 39 ;!

Pop star Rihanna came out today in New York City, and they almost announced that she and rapper A $ AP Rocky are a couple.

MTO News has reported for weeks that Rihanna and A $ AP were a couple. The couple has been seen all over the world, from London to Amsterdam and now New York City.

We are told that Rihanna traveled today to attend the A $ AP concert, and support her new baby.

And how did you officially announce your relationship? Well, Rihanna came out publicly with the A $ AP pearl necklace.

Here are the photos of Rihanna smiling for the paparazzi this morning. And look closely at his necklace:

This is the same necklace that ASAP Rocky has been wearing recently.

Here is a CLOSE UP photo of ASAP with the same pearl necklace

Here is a not-so-close photo of the collar, where it is hidden under the A $ AP shirt:

Of course, the news of a new relationship for Rihanna is not going well with her enemies.

Many enemies of Rihanna have published photos of her online, and have called her "ugly." That is an outrageous statement. She doesn't wear any makeup, but the pop queen is definitely FAAAAR of ugly.