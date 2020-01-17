Rihanna comes out publicly as a $ AP Rocky GF – Twitter calls her & # 39; ugly & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
26
Pop star Rihanna came out today in New York City, and they almost announced that she and rapper A $ AP Rocky are a couple.

MTO News has reported for weeks that Rihanna and A $ AP were a couple. The couple has been seen all over the world, from London to Amsterdam and now New York City.

We are told that Rihanna traveled today to attend the A $ AP concert, and support her new baby.

And how did you officially announce your relationship? Well, Rihanna came out publicly with the A $ AP pearl necklace.

Here are the photos of Rihanna smiling for the paparazzi this morning. And look closely at his necklace:

