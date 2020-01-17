Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel separate after 3 years together

Alexa, play "Man Down,quot; for Rihanna.

After three years together, it seems that the 31-year-old singer and fashion designer has resigned with her boyfriend, the businessman. Hassan Jameel. A source confirmed to E! Friday news that the discreet pair was on separate paths.

The couple's relationship was news for the first time after an image of the two getting hot and heavy in Spain began circulating on social networks in 2017.

Since then, Rihanna has kept her romance with Jameel in private, but only recently began to talk more about her relationship and how she felt about her boyfriend. The singer of "Love on the Brain,quot; was sincere about the marriage, children and falling in love with her ex boyfriend in June 2019.