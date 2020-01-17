Rihanna and her boyfriend Hassan Jameel separate after 3 years together

James Devaney / GC Images
Alexa, play "Man Down,quot; for Rihanna.
After three years together, it seems that the 31-year-old singer and fashion designer has resigned with her boyfriend, the businessman. Hassan Jameel. A source confirmed to E! Friday news that the discreet pair was on separate paths.
The couple's relationship was news for the first time after an image of the two getting hot and heavy in Spain began circulating on social networks in 2017.
Since then, Rihanna has kept her romance with Jameel in private, but only recently began to talk more about her relationship and how she felt about her boyfriend. The singer of "Love on the Brain,quot; was sincere about the marriage, children and falling in love with her ex boyfriend in June 2019.
In a conversation with Ocean & # 39; s 8 co-star Sarah Paulson in Interview magazineRihanna shared more details about her personal life and how she prioritized her relationship in the middle of her busy work schedule.
"Only in the last couple of years I began to realize that you need time for yourself, because your mental health depends on that," Rihanna told Paulson at that time. "If you're not happy, you won't be happy even doing things you love to do. It would be a task. I never want work to feel like a task. My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like something more than a happy place."
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
She added: "I got into a new relationship, and I care. It was like, & # 39; I need to make time for this & # 39;. Like nurturing my business, I need to nurture this too. I will close things for two days, three days at a time. In my calendar we now have the infamous & # 39; P & # 39 ;, which means personal days. a new thing. "
In August of last year, Rihanna's mother and one of her siblings went out for dinner with the happy couple to a restaurant in Santa Monica, California, showing that things were apparently getting serious with both of them.
Previously, the couple had been seen celebrating the birthday of the founder of Fenty Beauty in a Los Angeles Lakers game in Los Angeles. In 2018, the two were also seen attending a post-Grammys party at 1Oak in New York.
In 2017, the year their romance became public, the two spent time together in London.
We weekly He was the first to report the news.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!