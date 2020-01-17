Rihanna and Hassan Jameel separated after almost three years together

After almost three years of dating, Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel have resigned. According to a new report, the couple ended their relationship after they first joined in June 2017.

A privileged information in We weekly He shared the news of the break, but the singer or the businessman have not confirmed anything. This is not surprising, since the couple was extremely private about their relationship.

Rihanna separated from her two-year-old boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, a Saudi businessman whose hobbies included kissing Rihanna in swimming pools, taking Rihanna on yachts and having Rihanna yell at him about football https://t.co/J418sR8lxk – Vulture (@vulture) January 17, 2020

Rihanna talked about her romance with Jameel in a June 2019 profile with Interview magazine. The 31-year-old woman admitted that "of course,quot; she was in love with the Saudi billionaire, but the marriage was not a sure thing.

"Only God knows, girl," Rihanna said. "We plan and God laughs, right?"

Throughout the relationship, informants occasionally shared about the couple. When they first joined in 2017, a source said two "had been hooking for a few months." And, in September 2019, the sources claimed that although the two were extremely different, things worked for them because they understood each other. well and their personalities fit well together.

A month later, another source echoed the sentiment, saying that Jameel is "serious,quot; and Rihanna is "funny and wild," which resulted in the couple being "great together."

Exclusive: It's over for Rihanna and Hassan Jameel. https://t.co/T9zTHTQZp1 – We weekly (@usweekly) January 17, 2020

On rare occasions, Rihanna and Jameel were seen together in public, and even showed a small PDA in a Los Angeles Lakers game in February 2019 when they were in the crowd celebrating Rihanna's birthday.

The couple was also seen on a night date at Mason restaurant in Santa Monica in August 2019. Rihanna's mother, Monica Braithwaite, and her brother joined the couple, and a witness said the group was at the restaurant during hours, and Rihanna and Jameel were "arm in arm,quot; at one point.

The couple also sparked numerous rumors of pregnancy in recent months after the Grammy winner said in an interview that she wanted to be a mother "more than anything in life."

When Rihanna sat with fashion Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour for a video interview in October 2019, the singer kept her baby's plans vague, saying she doesn't think about such things, and that she was looking forward to all the rumors about pregnancy after the interview.



