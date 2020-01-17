Rihanna and Hassan Jameel break: Look back at their private romance

Rihanna He is single and ready to shine like a diamond!
Early today, E! News confirmed that the music superstar and boyfriend Hassan Jameel divided after three years together.
As you probably guessed, the reasons behind the separation are very private, as is the romance of the couple. But it is no secret that there was something very special between this pair.
"I got into a new relationship, and I care. It was like, & # 39; I need to make time for this & # 39;. Like nurturing my business, I also need to nurture this," Rihanna shared in Interview magazine. "I will close things for two days, three days at a time. In my calendar we now have the infamous & # 39; P & # 39 ;, which means personal days. This is something new."
While the couple was not a person to post on Instagram or walk together through the red carpets, there were some special moments when the couple was discovered.
Take a trip down the path of memory with the romance of Rihanna and Hassan in our gallery below.
Summer 2017: we found love
The singer and her mysterious man provoked rumors of romance in the summer of 2017 after being seen in Spain.
September 2017: Only Girl
As the autumn weather began to cool, the dynamic duo's relationship was just beginning to warm up. They were photographed at the exclusive Park Chinois Chinese restaurant in London in September 2017.
January 2018: love in the brain
The couple was seen attending a post-Grammys party at 1Oak in New York. While the two were photographed outside the big party separately, a source told E! News that were "docked,quot; all night.
"Rihanna and Hassan showed affection throughout the night," the source said. "It was great because he can shoot with Rihanna, it fits very well."
February 2019: stay
In February 2019, the two celebrated the recording artist's birthday by watching the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center. Rihanna proudly put on a Lebron James sweater.
March 2019: diamonds
In March 2019, RiRi left fans wondering if there was a compromise in their future. The cause of speculation? The celebrity liked a video in which E! News & # 39; Morgan Stewart He said "I could definitely see a compromise and then a baby in two years,quot; for Rihanna.
June 2019: I Love You
Rihanna confirmed that she is in love with her main man during a sincere conversation with Sarah Paulson for Interview Magazine. While she was still shy when asked if the marriage was in her future, she said she wanted to be a mother "more than anything in life."
August 2019: dinner with the famous
The singer and her Saudi billionaire boyfriend her mother Monica Braithwaite and one of the singer's brothers went out to dinner together at the new Mason restaurant in Santa Monica, California.
January 2020: Single Lady
New decade, new relationship status! A source confirmed to E! News that Rihanna and Hassan had separated after almost three years together. As for the reason? The private couple keeps it a secret.
Who will RiRi date? We are eager to find out!
