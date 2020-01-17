Rihanna and Hassan Jameel break: Look back at their private romance

Rihanna He is single and ready to shine like a diamond!

Early today, E! News confirmed that the music superstar and boyfriend Hassan Jameel divided after three years together.

As you probably guessed, the reasons behind the separation are very private, as is the romance of the couple. But it is no secret that there was something very special between this pair.

"I got into a new relationship, and I care. It was like, & # 39; I need to make time for this & # 39;. Like nurturing my business, I also need to nurture this," Rihanna shared in Interview magazine. "I will close things for two days, three days at a time. In my calendar we now have the infamous & # 39; P & # 39 ;, which means personal days. This is something new."

While the couple was not a person to post on Instagram or walk together through the red carpets, there were some special moments when the couple was discovered.