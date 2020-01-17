RHONJ – Joe Giudice finally reveals what he has been working on after moving to Italy

Royal Housewives of New Jersey Star Joe Giudice has really embraced social networks in recent months after spending four years in a federal prison and seven months in an ICE detention center. The father of four children, who was deported to Italy in October while awaiting a decision on his deportation appeal, has been posting on Instagram as a millennium in recent weeks, and has just revealed what he has been doing for work.

Guidice has been living in Rome since his release from ICE custody, and has been posting photos and videos of his new life in Europe with friends and family. He also published numerous photos of his four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13 and Audriana, 10 – when they came to visit him in November and again at Christmas.

However, he never mentioned how he was making money in his new hometown, until now. Giudice finally revealed that he has been working on construction, and has big plans to renovate the hometown of his wife's father, Teresa, Giacinto Gorga.

“Doing what I do best !!! I am excited to expand and add my experience and continue to provide the best possible solutions for remodeling needs here in Italy, "Guidice wrote on Instagram." I will add the modern industry in constant progress that was learned in the United States without departing from Italian values on which it is based. My dedication and goal is to build lifelong relationships with my new community. "

Giudice also posted a video, and explained that he is renovating and expanding a house owned by Gorga in Italy. He said the first construction job he is doing is Teresa's father's house, and pointed to the section he would be working on. Joe explained that he plans to add a terrace and parking on the property, and expects the work to be completed "within a month."

The 47-year-old man also told his followers that he has another project in progress, which was an idea that his father gave him ten years ago. Joe said he finally approved it and they are currently negotiating. He also revealed that the location of the project was not far from Gorga's house, and he hoped to build 40 garages on the site and charge $ 25,000 for each.

"We will see what happens," he said.

Since Joe and Teresa announced that they would be separated after 20 years of marriage, Joe has been posting positive messages for fans about the importance of taking care of themselves and living their best lives.

Joe Giudice told fans he has a new Juicy Joe slogan for 2020, which is "don't regret anything, think twice, ask, absorb, be a sponge and be humble and patient with my new environment."

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New Jersey Air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



