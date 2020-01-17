Reiss Nelson: The young Arsenal was confused but now the picture is clear, says Mikel Arteta | Soccer news

"If he (Nelson) wants to learn and challenge himself, he can be a superior player," says Arteta; Arsenal host Sheffield United on Saturday





Reiss Nelson has started three of Arsenal's last five games in all competitions.

Mikel Arteta says that Reiss Nelson has passed a "confusing,quot; period in Arsenal and can be as good as he wants, with the help of "a little stick."

Nelson has appeared in all five games since Arteta took over in the Emirates, including the winner's score in his 1-0 victory over Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup.

The 20-year-old was lent to the side of the Hoffenheim Bundesliga last season after not being able to enter the initial Arsenal lineup during the reign of Unai Emery.

Arteta has followed Nelson's progress since training the young man at age 16 during a period of work with the Gunners Academy.

Nelson celebrates the score in Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Leeds in the third round of the FA Cup

The Spaniard has been praised for his individual coaching work with the extremes Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane at the former Manchester City club and, although he refused to make comparisons between the couple and Nelson, he admits that he has been pleasantly surprised by England. Under 21 years international.

"I would not like to compare. What I will say is that Reiss has the potential to do what he wants," he said.

"If you want to do it, you want to learn and you want to challenge yourself, you can be one of the best players in this football club."

"Right now, I think he is on the right track, with the right attitude and then there are many factors: he needs to deal with the pressure, meet every three days, score more goals and make the difference for the team because he has the quality to to do that.

"I know Reiss because I trained him when he was 16 and he immediately caught my attention. He is a child who is willing to learn and loves the game, but I think he has been a bit confused in recent years, what direction he had to take , some of the decisions you made.

"Now I can see that he really wants it and I think he has the potential to do what he wants. He needs guidance, needs some stick, and is prepared for it. I put him to play and I trust him because he wants it and I think can meet. "

Nelson missed two months of the season with a knee injury suffered in early October

Arteta has never doubted his player's ability, but says that things were "too easy,quot; for Nelson during his formative years at the club.

"If he wants to play for this club every three days, when you have to enter you have to be almost perfect and at this moment I see this kind of attitude and desire," said Arteta.

"Since he was so good when he was young, everything was too easy for him."

Nelson impressed during his loan period in Germany, but revealed in March last year that he had "disciplinary problems," including the abandonment of manager Julian Nagelsmann on one occasion for being late for training.

"I think we were all confused at some point in our careers," Arteta added.

"Even when you do it right and people talk about you, you tend to relax and then you see the image as a bit dirty."

"I think his image is now very clear, what he wants, what we want from him and I trust him."