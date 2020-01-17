Reforestation is not necessarily about planting more trees | Climate change

%MINIFYHTML68e141c530405e359420608c3b986c2411% %MINIFYHTML68e141c530405e359420608c3b986c2412%

Last year, the journal Science published a study that made a bold and elegant statement: to mitigate climate change, plant a billion new trees.

Written by a team of scientists from various research institutions in Europe and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the study attracted considerable media coverage.

Shortly thereafter, tree planting initiatives around the world flourished. Ethiopia announced that it would plant 350 million trees in a single day and India promised to plant 220 million. The United States unveiled a plan to establish forests in Asian and African cities. Companies ranging from Biocarbon Engineering to EasyJet and Warner Music focused on their tree planting initiatives.

The emotion was understandable. The idea that we could deny the effects of centuries of deforestation and keep the planet cold enough to survive simply by planting some trees sounded great.

The study found that one billion new trees could store 205 billion metric tons of carbon, the equivalent of 25 percent of the current atmospheric carbon stock and enough to help us stay below a global temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius. Climate action, know your magic bullet.

Yes, we need to plant trees. It is estimated that about one billion hectares (2.5 billion acres) worldwide are available for some type of forest restoration. If only it were that simple.

To succeed in the fight against climate change, we have to do two important things: stop emitting carbon dioxide and eliminate the excess carbon dioxide that we have already emitted. Restoring forests is the best way to do that second part, but not all restorations are the same.

In the rumor surrounding the study published in Science, what drew attention was the cost of planting a billion trees. Since conservation needs already face an annual gap of $ 350 billion between what we are spending and what is needed to protect ecosystems, planting and managing a billion new trees will require the mobilization of huge amounts of money, something that The world doesn't seem brave enough to do. According to the document, we would have to reforest approximately 0.9 billion hectares (2.2 billion acres) of land, an area the size of China, to reach its magic number, and with an average cost of $ 3,000 per hectare, the bill for this gardening . The project is prohibitively expensive.

But there is a more realistic way of replacing the trees we have destroyed: helping nature take its course.

It is a real science-based strategy known as assisted natural regeneration. It is low tech, high performance, highly scalable and 70 percent cheaper than planting new shoots.

The premise of assisted natural regeneration is that the most economical way to restore and protect forests is to recognize the resistance of nature, remove barriers to natural regeneration and, when necessary, accelerate it. Over time, trees grow again and forests return. Assisted natural regeneration simply supports and accelerates the process. What does it look like in practice?

Examples include preventing fires from burning naturally growing young trees, dispersing seed mixtures in degraded areas near intact forests, and developing national police forces that encourage intensified agriculture in some areas to allow others to regenerate naturally.

One of the most exciting assisted natural regeneration strategies is called applied nucleation, also known as "tree islands," which involves planting only a very small number of trees that attract birds and other seed dispersers, which can spread seeds around from the islands of trees. Gradually, these tree islands become intact forests.

If it's such an obvious and effective tactic, why hasn't it been understood yet? First, it does not have the public relations appeal of a person who lowers a young tree to the ground. Second, until recently, assisted natural regeneration was not considered a solution that could work on a large scale. But advances in our ability to model and predict natural processes, and an unlikely and unexpected test case in Brazil, showed the opposite.

Brazil's Atlantic forest covers 34 million hectares (84 million acres) of the country's southeast coast. As large as it is, it is a fraction of what it used to be, having lost almost three quarters of its original extent due to deforestation.

However, in the last two decades, rural populations there declined, and people in agricultural communities abandoned their lands to move to cities in search of work, while well-organized local groups guaranteed the application of a Brazilian law intended to stop deforestation.

What happened next was remarkable: between 1996 and 2015, it was discovered that almost three million hectares (7.4 million acres) of the area have naturally regenerated, without a single offspring being planted.

This did not escape the attention of conservationists. Researchers from the International Sustainability Institute (IIS) in Rio de Janeiro analyzed this regeneration and discovered that one third of the degraded Atlantic forest about 21.6 million hectares (53.4 million acres) – could eventually be restored if assisted natural regeneration is applied. It was the first real evidence that this method could be extended.

Taking advantage of these findings, Conservation International launched what is on its way to becoming the largest tropical restoration project in history in the Brazilian Amazon. Working with local and international partners, the organization helped protect and nurture a part of the Amazon rainforest so that it could recover without interference, and has begun to do so.

Now, Conservation International and IIS are leading efforts to identify other areas of the world where assisted natural regeneration is likely to be ecologically and socially feasible, and is It is now estimated that, of the approximately one billion hectares of forest worldwide that have been destroyed or degraded, one third is suitable for assisted natural regeneration.

What that means is that all that land, if it is protected around the edges against logging, fires, agriculture and grazing, and then left on its own devices, could come back to life, bringing with it all benefits provided by forests, from water filtration to biodiversity to climate regulation. And that without threatening food security, critical for our exploding world population, or without hitting a single (expensive) shoot on the ground.

So what has to happen now?

First, the research community must pay more attention to what nature has been doing for millennia to focus its efforts on actions that support that process.

Second, indigenous science and knowledge must meet to show governments where assisted natural regeneration is possible and inform policies to unlock it.

Third, banking and development communities need to create financial incentives to stimulate investment in reforestation.

Fourth, corporate actors should put protection above profits so that the battered land has room to recover, which in the long run is good for their profits.

Let's be clear: assisted natural regeneration is not the only way to go. We still need to plant new trees where necessary, and in a way that respects local ecology and local cultures.

But if we can see all of the above, it will be much easier for Mother Nature to do what she does best: naturally.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.