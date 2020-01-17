Rapper Skinnyfomthe9 is robbed in IG Live – Steal chain and money!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Rapper Skinnyfromthe9 is going viral this morning, after being robbed last night, in New Jersey.

According to social media reports, the rapper faced a group of thugs, who beat him and robbed him. They stole your money, credit cards and your chain, which is valued at $ 50,000.

Here is a link to the video of the theft.

Skinnyfromthe9, real name David Alex Villegas is one of the most popular young rap / rap rappers of the moment. He first drew widespread attention after the release of his song "Love Blast,quot; at the end of 2017. Then he signed with the LAReid record label, HITCO, in 2018. He released his first mixtape, It & # 39; s An Evil World, in November 2018

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here