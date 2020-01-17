Rapper Skinnyfomthe9 is robbed in IG Live – Steal chain and money!

Rapper Skinnyfromthe9 is going viral this morning, after being robbed last night, in New Jersey.

According to social media reports, the rapper faced a group of thugs, who beat him and robbed him. They stole your money, credit cards and your chain, which is valued at $ 50,000.

Here is a link to the video of the theft.

Skinnyfromthe9, real name David Alex Villegas is one of the most popular young rap / rap rappers of the moment. He first drew widespread attention after the release of his song "Love Blast,quot; at the end of 2017. Then he signed with the LAReid record label, HITCO, in 2018. He released his first mixtape, It & # 39; s An Evil World, in November 2018

This is not the first time Skinnyfromthe9 is stolen, and the last time supposedly ended in tragedy.

In August 2018, Skinnyfromthe9 his father, brother and a fourth defendant were arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with an incident in Somerset County, New Jersey, in which the four men were charged with attract another man to a vehicle and hit him. the.

The charges for Skinnyfromthe9 were eventually degraded and he was only sentenced to probation. But Skinnyfromthe9 maintains its innocence, alleging that the person who filed charges against him stole a chain worth $ 8,000.

Here is a link to the video of the theft.