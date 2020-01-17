Rapper Pop Smoke stopped for allegedly transporting stolen Rolls-Royce

Instagram

The rapper & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; He is placed in police custody after landing at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after his trip to Paris Fashion Week.

Rapper on the rise Pop Smoke He has been arrested by federal authorities in New York for allegedly attempting to transport a stolen Rolls-Royce.

The "Welcome to the party" star, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, was arrested in his native Brooklyn on Friday, January 17, 2020 upon arrival at John F. Kennedy airport, where he had just landed after a trip to Paris Fashion Week in France

Sources tell TMZ that the 20-year-old met the owner of the Rolls-Royce Wraith 2019 at a recording studio in Los Angeles in November 2019, and verbally agreed to let the rapper use the black luxury vehicle for a video musical, in exchange for VIP Treatment in a future concert.

However, when he could not return it the next day, as agreed, the owner used a tracking device to locate the car, which was in Arizona, and reported that it was stolen.

Then, he allegedly saw the car, worth more than $ 300,000, in one of the social media posts now removed from Pop Smoke in December 2019, when the MC listed New York as the location and notified the detectives.

The Rolls-Royce was returned to its owner, while the hip-hop newcomer was prosecuted on Friday for interstate transportation charges for a stolen vehicle in Brooklyn Federal Court.