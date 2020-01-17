Ranking of the top 25 in composite soccer: Clemson, the best consensus teams in the state of Ohio

The top 25 lists too early are the only way to start the next season of college football.
Sporting News has already launched its top 25 by 2020, but we were not the only one. Athlon, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Stadium and USA Today have also submitted entries too soon.
Those lists revealed that the only team that everyone could agree on by 2020 is Clemson, a unanimous number 1 team in the eight sets of rankings. The Tigers return to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and should be in the mix for another place in the playoffs next season. Ohio State, which lost to the Tigers in the semifinal of Fiesta Bowl, is consensus number 2, obtaining six second-place votes.
MORE: SN top 25 for the 2020 college football season
The rest of the rankings reflect some surprises. Therefore, SN wanted to determine a consensus among the first 25, using the classifications of the eight publications in that effort. We use a reverse scoring method (awarding 25 points to a No. 1, 24 selection for a No. 2 selection, up to a point for a No. 25 selection) to determine the highest possible score for each school. Clemson scored the maximum of 200 points.
With that in mind, here is a look at the top 25 composed too early for 2020:
The 25 best preseason university football rankings
|Rank
|Equipment
|Total
|High
|Low
|one
|Clemson
|200
|one
|one
|two
|Ohio State
|190
|two
|3
|3
|Alabama
|183
|two
|4 4
|4 4
|LSU
|171
|3
|10
|5 5
|Oklahoma
|159
|5 5
|8
|6 6
|Florida
|148
|6 6
|10
|7 7
|Oregon
|148
|5 5
|eleven
|8
|Georgia
|145
|two
|13
|9 9
|Penn state
|142
|5 5
|12
|10
|Notre Dame
|130
|8
|fifteen
|eleven
|Brown
|107
|5 5
|sixteen
|12
|Wisconsin
|101
|10
|18 years
|13
|Texas A,amp;M
|90
|6 6
|N / R
|14
|Michigan
|88
|12
|twenty
|fifteen
|Minnesota
|75
|eleven
|N / R
|sixteen
|Texas
|69
|13
|24
|17
|Cincinnati
|56
|12
|N / R
|18 years
|Oklahoma State
|fifty
|13
|N / R
|19
|Boise state
|42
|17
|N / R
|twenty
|USC
|41
|14
|N / R
|twenty-one
|Iowa State
|3. 4
|10
|N / R
|22
|Memphis
|3. 4
|fifteen
|N / R
|2. 3
|North Carolina
|30
|19
|N / R
|24
|Iowa
|29
|10
|N / R
|25
|Arizona state
|twenty-one
|18 years
|N / R
Others who receive votes: Baylor 19; Louisville 17; UCF 16; Utah 14.5; Virginia Tech 10.5; TCU 9; Washington 8; Virginia 3; State of Florida 3; Cal 3; Purdue 2; Tennessee 1; Ole Miss 1
Composed top 25 rankings per site
|Rank
|SN
|B / R
|YES
|CBS
|ATLON
|ESPN
|STADIUM
|U.S
|Clemson
|one
|one
|one
|one
|one
|one
|one
|one
|Ohio State
|two
|two
|3
|two
|two
|two
|two
|3
|Alabama
|3
|3
|4 4
|3
|3
|3
|4 4
|two
|LSU
|4 4
|4 4
|10
|4 4
|4 4
|4 4
|3
|4 4
|Georgia
|5 5
|9 9
|two
|9 9
|8
|6 6
|13
|eleven
|Oregon
|6 6
|10
|6 6
|7 7
|eleven
|5 5
|9 9
|6 6
|Oklahoma
|7 7
|5 5
|7 7
|5 5
|5 5
|8
|7 7
|5 5
|Notre Dame
|8
|8
|9 9
|10
|9 9
|10
|fifteen
|9 9
|Penn state
|9 9
|7 7
|5 5
|12
|6 6
|9 9
|eleven
|7 7
|Florida
|10
|6 6
|8
|6 6
|7 7
|7 7
|8
|8
|Brown
|eleven
|12
|14
|8
|sixteen
|12
|5 5
|13
|Minnesota
|12
|fifteen
|eleven
|eleven
|13
|19
|–
|–
|Texas
|13
|twenty
|twenty-one
|17
|14
|24
|sixteen
|14
|Wisconsin
|14
|eleven
|13
|fifteen
|10
|14
|12
|18 years
|Michigan
|fifteen
|14
|twenty
|14
|12
|fifteen
|18 years
|12
|Texas A,amp;M
|sixteen
|13
|25
|13
|fifteen
|eleven
|6 6
|19
|Oklahoma State
|17
|18 years
|fifteen
|–
|19
|13
|24
|–
|Utah
|18 years
|T-24
|–
|–
|–
|–
|twenty-one
|–
|Louisville
|19
|–
|–
|sixteen
|–
|–
|——
|Cincinnati
|twenty
|–
|12
|18 years
|17
|17
|–
|sixteen
|North Carolina
|twenty-one
|22
|19
|25
|22
|22
|22
|25
|Arizona state
|22
|19
|18 years
|24
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Virginia
|2. 3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|UCF
|24
|2. 3
|–
|22
|–
|–
|19
|–
|Boise state
|25
|17
|22
|twenty
|18 years
|18 years
|–
|twenty
|USC
|–
|sixteen
|sixteen
|–
|–
|–
|14
|17
|Baylor
|–
|twenty-one
|–
|2. 3
|25
|twenty
|–
|22
|Virginia Tech
|–
|T-24
|–
|–
|twenty
|–
|2. 3
|–
|Memphis
|–
|–
|17
|19
|24
|twenty-one
|–
|fifteen
|Florida State
|–
|–
|2. 3
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Purdue
|–
|–
|24
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|Iowa
|–
|–
|–
|twenty-one
|twenty-one
|2. 3
|–
|10
|Iowa State
|–
|T-24
|–
|–
|2. 3
|sixteen
|10
|twenty-one
|Tennessee
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|–
|–
|TCU
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|17
|–
|Washington
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|twenty
|24
|Ole Miss
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|25
|–
|California
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2. 3