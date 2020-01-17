Ranking of the top 25 in composite soccer: Clemson, the best consensus teams in the state of Ohio

The top 25 lists too early are the only way to start the next season of college football.

Sporting News has already launched its top 25 by 2020, but we were not the only one. Athlon, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Stadium and USA Today have also submitted entries too soon.

Those lists revealed that the only team that everyone could agree on by 2020 is Clemson, a unanimous number 1 team in the eight sets of rankings. The Tigers return to quarterback Trevor Lawrence and should be in the mix for another place in the playoffs next season. Ohio State, which lost to the Tigers in the semifinal of Fiesta Bowl, is consensus number 2, obtaining six second-place votes.

MORE: SN top 25 for the 2020 college football season

The rest of the rankings reflect some surprises. Therefore, SN wanted to determine a consensus among the first 25, using the classifications of the eight publications in that effort. We use a reverse scoring method (awarding 25 points to a No. 1, 24 selection for a No. 2 selection, up to a point for a No. 25 selection) to determine the highest possible score for each school. Clemson scored the maximum of 200 points.

With that in mind, here is a look at the top 25 composed too early for 2020:

The 25 best preseason university football rankings

Rank Equipment Total High Low one Clemson 200 one one two Ohio State 190 two 3 3 Alabama 183 two 4 4 4 4 LSU 171 3 10 5 5 Oklahoma 159 5 5 8 6 6 Florida 148 6 6 10 7 7 Oregon 148 5 5 eleven 8 Georgia 145 two 13 9 9 Penn state 142 5 5 12 10 Notre Dame 130 8 fifteen eleven Brown 107 5 5 sixteen 12 Wisconsin 101 10 18 years 13 Texas A,amp;M 90 6 6 N / R 14 Michigan 88 12 twenty fifteen Minnesota 75 eleven N / R sixteen Texas 69 13 24 17 Cincinnati 56 12 N / R 18 years Oklahoma State fifty 13 N / R 19 Boise state 42 17 N / R twenty USC 41 14 N / R twenty-one Iowa State 3. 4 10 N / R 22 Memphis 3. 4 fifteen N / R 2. 3 North Carolina 30 19 N / R 24 Iowa 29 10 N / R 25 Arizona state twenty-one 18 years N / R

Others who receive votes: Baylor 19; Louisville 17; UCF 16; Utah 14.5; Virginia Tech 10.5; TCU 9; Washington 8; Virginia 3; State of Florida 3; Cal 3; Purdue 2; Tennessee 1; Ole Miss 1

