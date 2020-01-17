Rangers beaten with two SFA charges, Hibernian also cited | Soccer news

Incidents in the Scottish Rangers Premier League matches in Celtic and Hibs in December result in charges





Ryan Kent celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers on December 29

The Rangers have been hit with two charges by the Scottish Football Association in relation to the Premier League games against Celtic and Hibernian last month.

Both Rangers and Hibs have received notifications of complaints from the SFA for not "behaving in an orderly manner,quot; after a clash in the contact line between staff members in the 3-0 victory of visitors in Edinburgh on 20 December.

Another position for the Rangers takes into account the celebration of Ryan Kent's goal, the gesture of Alfredo Morelos after he was expelled and the subsequent confrontation of Michael Beale with the Hoops Bank in the victory of Gers 2-1 in the Old Firm derby in Celtic Park on December 29.

Referee Kevin Clancy kicked out Rangers first team coach Michael Beale at Parkhead

The rangers face punishment for the gestures made by Morelos and Kent, but both players have escaped individual action. Kent pointed to his temple and supporters of the house in an apparent gesture of weapon after firing the Rangers forward, while Morelos made a fierce signal as he walked away following his red card of detention time.

The rangers later claimed that the Colombian had made a "gesture commonly used throughout South America to simply indicate that something, in this case, the game, is over."

The Rangers' bank was involved in altercations with their Celtic counterparts and Hibs, with Beale and fellow coach Tom Culshaw also individually accused of misconduct by the Parkhead and Easter Road incidents, respectively.

Hibs assistant coach John Potter faced the Rangers Bank on Easter Road

Hibs head coach John Potter's assistant has also been indicted individually for the Easter Road incident, which saw the bank crash after Ryan Porteous was sent for a reckless entry over Borna Barisic.

Rangers and Hibs have been charged in accordance with Disciplinary Rule 204, which states: "All recognized football clubs and organizations shall ensure that their officers, team personnel, employees and players behave in an orderly manner at all times. during and / or after a match.

Tom Culshaw has been accused of misconduct following the Rangers' victory at Hibernian on December 20

"In particular, recognized football clubs and bodies are responsible for ensuring that their officials, team personnel, employees and players refrain from any or a combination of the following: (a) engage in a confrontation (b) conduct that likely to conduct or exacerbate or prolong a hostile situation or discussion with the players and / or the team staff of the opposing team and / or the match officials (c) conduct that could otherwise incite the disorder. "

Responding to the charges, the head of Gers, Steven Gerrard, said: "The club will take care of them and we will accept whatever comes our way. I was a little surprised at the moment, how long it has taken. But that is the way it is. .

"We can't control that. So we will get where we have to appear, we will listen to what we have to hear and deal with what comes our way. Will we raise a solid defense? I don't know. I really haven't had time to think about it. It arrived in one day. Match that is always useful and useful, so we will analyze it tomorrow when we have more time.

Ranger Alfredo Morelos was sent to Celtic Park

"It is not relief (for the decision not to accuse Morelos and Kent), no. We have read what is presented to us today, the club will take care of that and we will continue to do so. This is how it is."

The date of the main hearing for these charges will be February 6.