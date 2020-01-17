Rae Sremmurd's mother talks about the brother who allegedly murdered his stepfather!

Rae Sremmurd's mother has addressed the shocking murder of her stepfather, allegedly at the hands of the half-brother.

Bernadette Walker spoke with people about the death of her ex-husband Floyd Sullivan, who was allegedly shot dead by her son Jamil Ali Sullivan, 19.

According to Walker, Jamil, who is also known as "Michael,quot; suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

"I'm not going to say that & # 39; something like this was unexpected & # 39;" Walker shared. "Of course, although it wasn't unexpected, you still don't expect it. He has threatened me several times. It could very well have been me. He has fired weapons more than once."

She continued: "It was very complicated, they had a very complicated relationship. It was a heartbreaking thing, but I felt that the only hope I had was that Floyd would somehow get in touch with him. But I think Floyd continued his life and Michael just didn't get it. It's very complicated. "

He also revealed that his son had regular violent outbursts over the years, especially when he is not taking his medications.

Walker also gave an update on how his sons, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, were holding on.

"It's been a few days, and everyone is trying to give them space and let them process what happened," he told People. "It's still amazing. They are making arrangements for the funeral and everything. They are broken, but they have to go on because they obviously still have obligations. They are just trying it the best they can."