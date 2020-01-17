Home Entertainment Rae Sremmurd's mother talks about the brother who allegedly murdered his stepfather!

Rae Sremmurd's mother talks about the brother who allegedly murdered his stepfather!

Rae Sremmurd's mother has addressed the shocking murder of her stepfather, allegedly at the hands of the half-brother.

Bernadette Walker spoke with people about the death of her ex-husband Floyd Sullivan, who was allegedly shot dead by her son Jamil Ali Sullivan, 19.

According to Walker, Jamil, who is also known as "Michael,quot; suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

"I'm not going to say that & # 39; something like this was unexpected & # 39;" Walker shared. "Of course, although it wasn't unexpected, you still don't expect it. He has threatened me several times. It could very well have been me. He has fired weapons more than once."

