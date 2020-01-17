Quentin Tarantino will explore the & # 39; Rewards Law & # 39; in the spin-off & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39;

Sony Images

The director of & # 39; Django Unchained & # 39; reveals that he is working on a new film based on the fictional program starring Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Rick Dalton.

Up News Info –

Quentin Tarantino is working on a "Once upon a time in Hollywood"spin-off series based on a fictional television show"Law of generosity".

In the blockbuster movie, the show is led by Leonardo DicaprioRick Dalton's character, who played the gunman Jake Cahill. And although the film did not feature full episodes, Tarantino has written five, which he plans to direct.

He told Deadline: "As far as the Rewards Law demonstrates, I want to do that, but it will take me a year and a half."

"He received a presentation of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but I don't really consider him part of that movie, even if it is. It's not about Rick Dalton playing Jake Cahill. It's about Jake Cahill."

In explaining his desire to move to short-form television, the filmmaker added: "Where did all this come from, I ended up seeing a lot of Dear, Alive or deadY The riflemanY Tales of Wells Fargo, these half-hour shows to get into the mindset of Bounty Law, the kind of show Rick was in. I had liked them before, but I really got into them. The concept of telling a dramatic story in half an hour. "

"You look and think, wow, there are so many stories in 22 minutes. I thought, I wonder if I can do that? I ended up writing five half-hour episodes. So I will do them, and I will direct them all."

He did not reveal when the 35-minute episodes will debut or where they will air.