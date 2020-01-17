Quavo Punching Staffer after he was denied entry to the Paris Fashion Week party in Offset

%MINIFYHTML82dfc62e7621438c96ecc7a774fed2c111% %MINIFYHTML82dfc62e7621438c96ecc7a774fed2c112%

Migos rapper is enraged when security does not recognize him and rejects him when he appears at the party celebrating the fashion show of his bandmate and cousin.

Quavo caused a fuss during a later party held at the Maillot Palace to celebrate his bandmate and cousin Make up forShow at the Paris Fashion Week recently. 28 year old Migos The rapper was angry after security rejected him and he didn't know who he was.

Offset had already left the club with his wife Cardi B When Quavo arrived he put on a metal jacket. After initially stopping at the entrance, Quavo finally entered when a Les Twins dancer who toured with Beyonce Knowles recognized him

However, Quavo was in a bad mood. The rap star, whose real name is Quavious Marshall, allegedly fought one of the staff members inside the club and even hit the dancer who tried to help him. Soon he left the club after the physical altercation. The cops were not called to the place.

Offset partnered with Chaz A. Jordan to release his new line of men's clothing in Paris. He gave viewers the first look at his collection of ready-to-use capsules on Thursday, January 16 at the Gothic revival church in the heart of the 8th district in the French capital.

The male rapper wore a combination of jeans and turtleneck with a denim jacket from his own collection while his wife Cardi B He opted for a custom-made transparent Mah-Jing Wong body, an Adrienne Landau Royal Fur Coat and a Couture Mask.

"Sooo proud of my man [love emojis] !! Celebration in my throat today!" She wrote on Twitter. She added on Instagram: "Congratulations, baby for your pump, a collaboration of fashion clothes with @chazajordan. I am so proud of you! Since filming two programs, recording and working on so many other things. The d * * k feels better when it comes from a hardworking man. I love you. "

Neither commented on the Quavo fight.