quavo gets into an altercation at the Paris Fashion Week party

Quavo was ready to shake hands with someone at Paris Fashion Week. He apparently went to a show to support the new Offset clothing line when he was reportedly arrested at the entrance.

The compensation had disappeared when Quavo arrived and according to TMZ the security guard did not realize that it was Quavo at first until one of the Les Twins de Beyonce dancers intervened so that security knew who he was.

Once Qua finally entered, he was upset and ready tor put the legsin someone. According to a witness, he apparently threw a punch at one of the employees and, supposedly, the dancer who tried to help him.

The police were not called and Quavo did not stay long at the Paris Fashion Week party. We will keep you informed about this story Roommates.

This is what people on social networks say about the incident.

