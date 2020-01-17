Quavo gets into a fight with the man during Paris fashion week after the party

Migos group member Quavo apparently got into a skirmish earlier this week during a party after Paris Fashion Week. TMZ had in its hands images that seemed to show the rapper throwing blows at another man in a French nightclub in the early hours of Friday morning.

A source who spoke with the media, Page Six, said the 28-year-old artist arrived at the Palais Maillot around 2:30 a.m. for a later party in celebration of the Paris Fashion Week Offset fashion show, but when he got there, security did not let him in.

The source said the party was "insane,quot;; there were so many people there that nobody recognized him. In the chaos that followed, Quavo was not allowed to enter the place and had to wait 10 minutes at the door like everyone else.

Page Six states that the rapper, who was clearly upset about how his night turned out, began throwing fists at a staff member and another man inside the place. The source said there were so many fans screaming that it was difficult to know what was happening.

In addition, a man, in particular, tried to "stick,quot; to the rapper, so rapper Migos threw a hook in his face. The source added that although there was some violence, it was not a real fight; It was more like a physical "altercation."

Everyone was a little surprised to see him start throwing punches. Reportedly, the Migos artist did not have his safety team with him, so he had to defend his own person.

The source explained that the lack of a security team is one of the reasons why so many people were able to approach him. Despite the intensity of the situation, TMZ says the police never arrived on the scene.

Quavo has been in the headlines for other more personal reasons lately, even in October 2019, when Dylan Fisher reported on his baby photo dilemma.

Ad

Reportedly, the rapper was furious when he discovered that his mother, Edna Marshall, had been sharing photos of him when he was a baby on social media. The image spread throughout the Internet and the Migos artist apparently did not like it so much.



Post views:

3