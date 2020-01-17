Preview of the match – Norwich vs B & # 39; mouth

See the best moments of the game at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at skysports.com and the Sky Sports app

















Team news, key statistics and predictions before Norwich vs Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm start).

Team news

Norwich is ready to call Teemu Pukki again with the striker ready to return after recovering from the thigh injury that has kept him out since New Year's Day.

Grant Hanley could also return after overcoming the disease, while Ben Godfrey's knee injury will be evaluated before the bout with Bournemouth.

Finally, the new signings of Lukas Rupp and Ondrej Duda are disputed against the Cherries.

Ondrej Duda joined Norwich from Hertha Berlin

Bournemouth remains without Josh King and Jack Stacey, both absent with hamstring injuries.

However, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale might be in a position to appear, since his team's loss to Watford was lost due to a small hamstring problem.

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. The highlights of the game will be published at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday in Sky sports website and application plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Opta statistics

Norwich won the only previous Premier League match between the Canary Islands and Bournemouth on Carrow Road, a 3-1 victory in September 2015 under Alex Neil.

Bournemouth has lost two of its last 14 league games against Norwich (W6 D6), although these games extend over a period of 63 years (1956 to 2019).

This is the fifth meeting between the two lower parts in the Premier League this season: no campaign in the competition has seen more games of this type (also five in 2004-05 and 1998-99). This is the first match of this term that does not involve Watford.

Norwich have won only one of their last 17 Premier League games (D5 L11), winning 2-0 at Everton in November. The Canary Islands also have no victories in their last nine (D4 L5).

Norwich has not kept a clean sheet in any of his last 15 home games in the Premier League: the last team that had a longer race in the competition was Aston Villa between December 2012 and October 2013 (16 games).

Bournemouth has not scored a goal with any of his last 31 Premier League shots; The longest current race of all parts of the competition.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

Oh my! This is where Jeff's wallet opens and then closes. There is always a game and you think it will be difficult, but you can't say who will win here. It will be tight, but it will be tense.

This is the game that I like very much, as it will be exactly that. Who has enough confidence to get on the ball? Who will make the difference? Who will make a mistake? Eddie Howe needs to balance the right of attack and score goals, but Bournemouth must stop giving in.

Norwich is on a stage that must win where they sit eight points away with 16 games to play. Norwich will chase him, so we can have an open soccer game. Bournemouth needs some of that, a victory can close the gap and lift the entire camp, anywhere. I see tension, I see many mistakes, but I see that this is a game with many goals. This result will not help Norwich.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-3 (50/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Honors even on Carrow Road?

Although many have not opted for the spectacular 3-3 draw like Charlie, one in three Super 6 players believes that these two sides will cancel each other, but will the three points dare and recede in both directions? Play here for free.