Preview of the match – Newcastle vs Chelsea

Team news, key statistics and predictions before Newcastle vs Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday (start 5.30pm).

Team news

Newcastle Chief Steve Bruce expects forward Allan Saint-Maximin to return from a hamstring injury for the trip to the Stamford Bridge.

Defender Fabian Schar is back in training and is approaching a comeback, along with Jonjo Shelvey, but Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle will be sidelined after suffering their own hamstring problems in Wolves.

Bruce revealed that "the scans had not given good news," he said: "& # 39; Dummy & # 39; s & # 39; looks particularly unpleasant and Dwight, we believe, is a normal swamp standard, between four weeks and six weeks. , so it’s not great news. "

The hamstring problem of Chelsea midfielder N & # 39; Golo Kante continues to be evaluated before the Blues' trip to Newcastle.

Frank Lampard has no new concerns about injuries. Marcos Alonso is back in restraint after recovering from a thigh injury, but Christian Pulisic is still absent.

How to follow

Opta statistics

Newcastle have taken just four points from their last eight Premier League games against Chelsea (W1 D1 L6), losing each of their last three straight games.

Chelsea seeks to record consecutive victories in the Premier League against Newcastle United for the first time since winning 2-0 in 2007-08 and 2008-09.

Chelsea have only beaten Tottenham Hotspur (29 wins) more frequently in the Premier League than Newcastle United (25 wins).

Newcastle have lost their last two home matches in the Premier League, conceding as many goals in those losses as they had in their previous seven combined at St James & # 39; Park (5).

Despite having the second highest out of home score in the Premier League this season (22), Chelsea have kept only one clean sheet on the road this period, conceding 19 goals in their 11 games.

Four different English players have scored 20 combined Premier League goals for Chelsea this season, the most in both counts in a Blues season since 2012-13 (5 players who scored 23 goals).

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

I've never seen injuries like this in Newcastle. It could have been Rochdale, but Steve Bruce wanted his side to pass. He is not fighting particularly in a battle of descent, but the way things could materialize could mean that they end up doing so. There is still a lot of work to do.

Newcastle has 26 points and may need 40 to survive: we are seeing around four wins and two draws. They may have to play this as a game away from home. Fans will not like it, but they are in the background. Chelsea is strong away from home and can hit the counterattack if Newcastle leaves that option open.

Chelsea will want to bridge the gap with Wolves, Manchester United, Sheffield United, Tottenham and Arsenal. They will not want to go too inconsistent, since they will be worried again.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)