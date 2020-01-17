Preview of the match – Arsenal vs Sheff Utd

See the best moments of the game at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at skysports.com and the Sky Sports app

















2:06



A look at some of the key statistics surrounding the Premier League action this weekend while Liverpool welcomes Manchester United and Crystal Palace against Manchester City

A look at some of the key statistics surrounding the Premier League action this weekend while Liverpool welcomes Manchester United and Crystal Palace against Manchester City

Team news, key statistics and predictions before Arsenal vs Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm start).

Team news

Arsenal He has a series of injury and suspension problems, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as an absentee holder while serving the first of a three-game ban after the red card issued by VAR at Crystal Palace last time.

0:33 Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal players to & # 39; step forward & # 39; in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal players to & # 39; step forward & # 39; in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Calum Chambers is out of play for the rest of the season and Konstantinos Mavropanos has been lent to Nurnberg, while Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin remain out of the game.

Sead Kolasinac and Lucas Torreira will be monitored in the period before the start, with the young end Bukayo Saka online to play on the left side if Kolasinac does not pass in shape.

Arteta will have at least one additional option in attack after deciding not to send Eddie Nketiah on loan.

Bukayo Saka appeared on Bramall Lane and was able to face the Blades again

Sheffield United Chief Chris Wilder has confirmed that he has no new injury problems.

Lys Mousset scored the winner against the Gunners on Bramall Lane, but Oli McBurnie will expect to keep his place in front after scoring the decisive goal against West Ham last time.

Mo Besic has impressed in the last cameos from the bench and is an option if Wilder wants to make a rare change in the midfield.

1:55 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has talked to Oli McBurnie about his future behavior, but he is happy to see his Swansea childhood team play. Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has talked to Oli McBurnie about his future behavior, but he is happy to see his Swansea childhood team play.

How to follow

Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. The highlights of the game will be published at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday in Sky sports website and application plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel

Opta statistics

This is the first Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Sheffield United at Emirates Stadium since September 2006, a 3-0 victory for the Gunners.

In the top category, Sheffield United have not won in their last nine away games against Arsenal (D1 L8) since the 1-0 victory in August 1971 with a goal by Stewart Scullion.

Sheffield United is looking for their first league double over Arsenal since the 1946-47 season, having won 1-0 against the Gunners on Bramall Lane in October.

Sheffield United could become the first newly promoted team to complete a league double over Arsenal since Blackburn Rovers in the 1992-93 season.

Arsenal have won only one of their last seven games in the local league (D3 L3), although it was the last time against Manchester United. The Gunners have already lost three local league games this season, losing more in the Emirates in a single campaign in 2010-11 (4).

Having been undefeated in his first nine league games out this season, Sheffield United has lost each of his last two on the road. Nor did the Yorkshire team win their last 18 high-flying games in London (D7 L11) since winning 2-1 at Chelsea in October 1992.

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Arsenal

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

Sheffield United may have been drained from going to Manchester City and Liverpool during the holiday period, which is no surprise.

They were lucky against West Ham last week, and there was no comfort zone where they looked natural and could squeeze the game. They can go and squeeze the Arsenal as they risk from the back. If they can reach them for 20-25, they could start giving them doubts.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is out and rightly so there is no debate about it, but Arsenal can adapt. They need more than Nicolas Pepe, but Alexandre Lacazette can turn it around and Mikel Arteta can ask him to be more in the penalty area. It was just a draw at Crystal Palace, but they should have won the game in the first 45 minutes.

Arsenal is only seven points above the drop zone, and I don't see it materialize, but they are closer to that than Chelsea. I will go for a victory at Arsenal, but it will take them a while to break Sheffield United.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Sheffield United's victory against West Ham FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Sheffield United's victory against West Ham

Super 6: More lessons for the blades?

Sheffield United has lost its last two games away from home after being undefeated for the previous duration. Super 6 players seem to have lost faith, with 68 percent supporting another victory for Mikel Arteta's men. Will you go against the flow? Play for free here.