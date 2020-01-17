President of Ukraine Zelenskyy rejects the resignation of the Prime Minister | Ukraine news

Kiev, Ukraine – The besieged Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk presented his resignation after a scandal over what seemed to seep into his films criticizing the "primitive,quot; views of the president on the economy.

But President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to accept Honcharuk's offer to resign.

A man whose voice resembles that of Honcharuk is heard in three audio files posted on YouTube this week, which claim to be recording conversations between the prime minister and finance officials, including the finance minister.

Plus:

It is said that Honcharuk, a 35-year-old lawyer who became prime minister of Ukraine in August, said: "Zelenskyy has a very primitive understanding of the economy," and he also describes himself as a "layman,quot; in affairs. economical

Zelenskyy said earlier that he would "consider,quot; the resignation.

The Verkhovna Rada, the lower house of the Ukrainian parliament, dominated by the Zelenskyy Servant of the People party, met on Friday to discuss the resignation.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy rejected the resignation offer.

"I decided to give you and your government a chance if they resolve some issues that are very important today and that concern our society," the president told Honcharuk in a video posted by his press service Friday night.

"Now is not the time to shake the country economically and politically."

He instructed security officials to find the source of the leak.

"I demand that within two weeks, as soon as possible, we get the information on who was recording," said his press service as quoted.

Law enforcement agencies should "find out who did it and solve everything," he said.

Honcharuk blames the & # 39; influence groups & # 39;

Addressing parliament earlier on Friday, Honcharuk said there were attempts to sow distrust, but asked for unity to prevail.

"The Ukrainian government continues to work as usual until the moment the president makes a decision," he said.

"This is a political decision that we expect from our political power."

Some of the legislators shouted: "Get away!" after his speech.

Honcharuk also suggested that powerful unidentified figures would benefit from the fall of his government.

"Many influence groups, which are trying to gain access to financial flows, benefit from such a presentation, but this is not true," Honcharuk wrote on Facebook on Friday morning.

"I came to this position to execute the president's program. He is for me a model of openness and honesty. However, I wrote the letter of resignation to the president with the right to present it to Parliament to rule out any doubts about our respect and trust President ".

According to the constitution of Ukraine, only a parliamentary vote can dismiss a prime minister.

Honcharuk said Friday that the recording had been "altered,quot;, improvised from fragments of registered government meetings.

"Its content artificially creates the impression that my team and I don't respect the president, who is our political leader," Honcharuk said on social media.

He did not comment if his voice was heard on the recording, but on Thursday he said that the rage would not "scare him,quot;, since his government would be "even more stubborn in uprooting corruption and blocking the currents,quot; of illegal financial operations.

His government, which consists largely of new politicians and former junior officials, has been criticized for an inconsistent approach to reforms and for failing to comply with Zelenskyy's populist elections that promises to nullify the power of regional oligarchs, to take strong action against Corruption and reform. an economy limped by the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and an armed conflict in two separatist provinces.

"His government could begin the process of replacing elites, changing the decision-making system that went against the wishes of several oligarchic groups in Ukraine, but on the other hand, they could not make this work systemic, they did not start the reforms (the public) expected from them, "Igar Tyshkevich, from the Kiev-based group of experts The Future Institute, told Al Jazeera.

Other experts are even more dismissive of Honcharuk's performance.

"On a scale of one to 10, it's definitely a zero," Alexey Kushch, an analyst at Kyiv, told Al Jazeera. In explaining his low rating, Kushch cited an industrial recession, a decline in the growth of gross domestic product and a deflation that stifles revenue growth, budget and trade deficits and the reduction of foreign investment.

Ukraine is one of the poorest nations in Europe, which suffers after a severe disruption of economic ties with Moscow. Millions of migrant workers work in the European Union or Russia, while the Kiev government with liquidity problems is struggling to maintain its pro-Russian separatist military struggle in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

The Honcharuk government has also faced two political crises that were not theirs.

The first is the ongoing scandal surrounding the alleged attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump to pressure Zelenskyy to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Trump's political rival, Joe Biden, the former vice president of the United States. United. The White House briefly froze almost $ 400 million in military aid in a movement that could have revived the separatist war, the most active armed conflict in Europe, in which more than 13,000 lives have been lost.

The second is the demolition on January 8 of a Ukrainian commercial aircraft by an Iranian missile, which resulted in the death of 176 passengers and crew on board.