Porsha Williams shares cryptic quote about love amid the new rumors of deception of her fiance Dennis McKinley

Less than two weeks after her end was caught enjoying dinner with four women who were not her, Porsha Williams turned to social networks to share a cryptic message about love. This is what the reality star said!

As you will remember, Dennis McKinley was caught on camera in a late restaurant with a group of women and eyewitnesses even claimed that they would flirt with him and he would flirt!

Early today, Porsha, her fiancé and mother of her son, went to social networks to share an appointment that told her followers: "How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you."

That is advice on which many began to speculate, as it seems that it is also related to their own life.

Meanwhile, Kim Zolciak left him a series of emoji with his hands raised in the comments section, as if to tell his co-star "Preach!"

As mentioned earlier, this follows Dennis's departure with & # 39; four beautiful women & # 39; In a restaurant earlier this month!

But that was not all! What is even more suspicious is the time they saw them there, all sharing a cabin together!

An eyewitness shared with Radar Online that everyone was there at 4 a.m.!

After the clip arrived on the Internet, Dennis seemed to defend himself by simply posting in IG's stories: "Can't I eat?"

It makes sense for fans to suspect him, since the man admitted to cheating Porsha before while pregnant!

During a therapy session that aired on an episode of RHOA last month, it even seemed like he was blaming his pregnancy for his infidelity!

Ad

‘We had a difficult pregnancy, from beginning to end. Sex during pregnancy is nothing a man wants to do. And after PJ arrived here, the postpartum was very real. We cry together, like, every night. That is not a "why,quot; good enough, but that is the "why." I tried my best to let Porsha know that I love her and that I regret and apologize. The priority for me is the baby. "



Post views:

0 0