Pompeo breaks the silence about alleged threats sent in Ukraine | USA news

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo broke almost 72 hours of silence on Friday about alleged surveillance and threats to the former US ambassador to Ukraine, saying he believed the accusations would prove wrong, but he had the obligation to evaluate and investigate the matter. .

In interviews with conservative radio broadcasters, Pompeo said he was unaware of the accusations until earlier this week when congressional Democrats published documents from an associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer suggesting that Marie Yovanovitch was being watched. He also said he knew it and had never met Lev Parnas, the associate of Rudy Giuliani who made the claims.

Pompeo, who was traveling in California when the documents were released, had been severely criticized by current and former legislators and diplomats for not addressing the issue. The documents provided by Parnas suggested that it could have been a threat to Yovanovich shortly before it was abruptly withdrawn last spring.

"We will do everything we have to do to assess whether something happened there," he said in a radio interview with Tony Katz, an Indianapolis-based broadcaster.

"I suspect that much of what was reported will eventually prove incorrect, but our obligation, my obligation as secretary of state, is to make sure to evaluate, investigate. Every time there is someone who postulates that there may be a risk to one of our officers, obviously we will do that, "he said.

"It is always the case at the State Department that we do our best to ensure that our officers, not only our ambassadors but our entire team, have the appropriate level of security," he added. "We do our best to ensure that no harm is done to anyone, whether it was happening at our embassy in Baghdad last week or the work that was being done in Kiev until the spring of last year when Ambassador Yovanovitch I was there, and at our embassy in Kiev even today. "

Pompeo made similar but less specific comments to conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt.

Until he spoke, the State Department had rejected repeated requests to offer any public defense of Yovanovitch, causing the fire of many.

The accusations, if true, are central to the political trial investigation against Trump, who faces the charge that he abused his presidential power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, using military aid to the country as a lever. Trump says the investigation is a "hoax."

At that time, Trump's allies were trying to get Yovanovitch, who was seen as an obstacle to a Biden investigation, to be removed from his post. He was retired at the end of May before the end of his tour.

Yovanovitch returned to Washington, DC, after the director general of the Foreign Service told him in a nighttime phone call to board the next plane home for his own safety, according to witness testimony in the political trial investigation. The nature of any possible threat was not specified and is not clear, although Parnas documents suggest that surveillance was the prelude to some kind of action.