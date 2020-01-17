Polish Senate rejects bill to punish judges | News

On Friday, the Polish Senate rejected a controversial bill aimed at punishing judges who question judicial reforms backed by the government that, according to the European Union, are out of step with the rule of law.

The upper house, where the opposition has a limited majority, voted 51 to 48 to reject the draft, said Senate speaker Tomasz Grodzki.

The draft now returns to parliament, where lawmakers from the ruling right-wing party Law and Justice (PiS) have a majority and have promised to make the measure become law despite Senate objection.

The PiS government argues that the reform will address corruption in the judiciary, but opponents insist that it aims to gag critical magistrates and undermines judicial independence.

The president of the Supreme Court, Malgorzata Gersdorf, denounced the bill as a "muzzle law."

Since taking office at the end of 2015, the PiS has introduced a series of controversial judicial reforms that insist that they are designed to address corruption in the courts, which is still pursuing the communist era.

However, the changes have provoked widespread protest in European legal circles, where there is growing concern that they threaten not only the rule of law in Poland but also, more generally, the entire EU legal system.

Judges from almost all EU member countries joined hundreds of their Polish colleagues in Warsaw last Saturday in an unprecedented street protest against the bill on the discipline of judges.

At the end of 2017, the EU initiated unprecedented procedures against Poland for "systemic threats,quot; posed by reforms to the rule of law that could see their voting rights suspended in the EU.

The Court of Justice of the European Communities has questioned several of the reforms.

"Failure to comply with EU legislation in Poland is having an impact on the functioning of the EU legal order," Laurent Pech, a professor of European law at Middlesex University in London, told reporters in Warsaw this week.

"From the point of view of the EU, this is a matter of survival," he said, adding that Poland would have to repeal all judicial reforms introduced by the PiS since 2015 to comply with EU legislation.

"Otherwise, this is the beginning of the end of the EU legal system as such."