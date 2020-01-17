Patrick Vieira: Arsenal's work is not in my mind after the dismissal of Unai Emery | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe2e9eda6d3c91b9c26b388eff749b49511% %MINIFYHTMLe2e9eda6d3c91b9c26b388eff749b49512%





Patrick Vieira has revealed that he was not interested in Arsenal's work when it was available after the dismissal of Unai Emery in November.

Currently, Vieira is in his second year as head coach in the French Ligue 1 team, Nice, after also leading New York City FC, but has no plans to return to England.

Speaking to Daily mailVieira confirmed that he had had conversations with Arsenal, where he was a key player for nine seasons, when Arsene Wenger left, but said: "It was just a conversation about my situation, where I am, what is the next step. Nothing came from that ".

Arsenal chose to bring Mikel Arteta after Emery's dismissal

There were no such conversations when Emery left, and Vieira is completely focused on her homework in Nice and is currently not contemplating a change to the Premier League.

"No (there was no contact), but I have no place in my mind to have such conversations. My focus is here. This project fits what I am and what I want to achieve.

"This rumor about Arsenal's work is not something that bothered me. I don't know what the future holds, but that's why I don't want to put my brain in a place that doesn't exist. This club knows that I want to stay and I know they want me to I stayed, 100 percent. "